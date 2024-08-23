'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star's Mom Fires Back Against Hypocritcal Backlash

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul's mother is firing back against "hypocritical" backlash directed at her daughter.

Taking to TikTok video, Liann May blasts critics for calling he family not Mormon enough. She said that her family received a lot of hate due to the show.

"What really makes me irritated recently, I see all the backlash from them, the comments they receive on social media... I recently received one that I thought was very interesting and contradicting," she said in the video. "They stated that we, my family and I, should distance ourselves from being with the church and being Mormon because we're not Mormon enough."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star's mom also shaded the Mormon church. She hinted that there are things that happen behind the scenes.

"That's pretty hypocritical... and stating other things, like these don't align with the teachings. Well, neither does that. For someone to come to say that I shouldn't be a member of the church because I'm not Mormon enough or I sin. Let me tell you, a lot of things happen in the church and a lot of sins are committed every single day. Nobody is perfect," she added.

"So before somebody should go out and judge somebody else or state that they shouldn't be Mormon, or they're not active enough, maybe they should look within themselves and see if they're doing the things that align with the church," she concluded.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Fans Respond

In response, several The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans commented on her post. Several praised her for speaking out. "Preach! We don't sit in church on Sunday because we're perfect, we sit there because we are all broken!," one fan commented.

"This is the exact thing I wish more people would understand," another wrote. "And not to mention the show hasn't even aired yet. So who knows!"

As far as The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives goes, it follows a group of Mormon influencers.