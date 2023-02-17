From "Dead Flowers" and "Wild Horses" (penned by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and cut by the Flying Burrito Brothers in 1970 before it was released on Sticky Fingers) to Exile on Main Street's "Sweet Virginia," The Rolling Stones love for country music runs deep. Now, the country music community is set to return the love. Lainey Wilson, Jimmie Allen, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Elle King, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Shane, Koe Wetzel, Elvie Shane, The War And Treaty and Zac Brown Band will pay tribute to the British rock legends on the forthcoming Stoned Cold Country, produced by acclaimed Nashville-based producer Robert Deaton, out March 17.



"This album is Country Music's thank you to The Rolling Stones for 60 years of inspiration and providing the soundtrack of our lives. While recording the record, I was reminded that this is a showcase and spotlight on the best we have to offer as a genre," Deaton says of Stoned Cold Country. "From our artists to all of the musicians that played on the record, we boldly state that Country Music is second to none when it comes to artists of integrity and creativity."



Wilson previewed the album with a twangy rendition of the Stones' 1969 hit from Let it Bleed, "You Can't Always Get What You Want."



"The Rolling Stones are global music icons. To have the opportunity to record one of their tracks was an incredible honor for me," Wilson said. "I had so much fun recording this track and I'm so grateful that I got to bring my bell bottom country flare to one of their greatest hits."



Wilson's recording follows Elvie Shane's "Sympathy for the Devil," which was released in January.



The highly anticipated album also features Ashley McBryde's take on "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," Brooks & Dunn's rendition of "Honky Tonk Women," Maren Morris' cover of "Dead Flowers" and Brothers Osborne & The War and Treaty's recording of "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)," which they performed during the 2022 CMA Awards. See the full track list below.

Stoned Cold Country Track List:

