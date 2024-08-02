The Rock Owes The U.S. Army $6 Million in Failed Deal

How do you have beef with the U.S. Army? Apparently, the military doesn't take kindly when their investments don't pan out the way they intend it to work. Now, The Rock is learning firsthand how testy they get when money is on the line.

Recently, Military.com reports that the U.S. Army placed all their chips on the winning smile and marketing of one Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. They partner together with the wrestler turned actor's United Football League. Marketing would take place during games and stitched onto the uniforms. Moreover, Johnson would utilize his massive social media following to actively encourage Americans to sign up and join the military. Unfortunately, this blows up in everyone's faces.

The Rock's UFL Deal With The U.S. Army Massively Backfires, Military Wants to Recoup

Apparently, this joint partnership did more harm than it did any good. For starters, The Rock didn't even fulfill his entire quota as brand ambassador. The Army asked for 5 social media posts. Instead, they only get 2. Moreover, the marketing dud actively takes away from the Army's recruitment process. Consequently, it actually cost them 38 recruits, in addition to the lack of new entries.

Evidently, the military imagined a world in which they would get some incredibly effective propaganda from the NFL alternative. However, the UFL flops almost immediately because no one cares about football if it's not the National Football League. Now, the Army asks for $6 million back from The Rock so they can invest it elsewhere.

Still, the military aims to remain in business with the UFL and The Rock. Ultimately, they just wish to even the scales after their initial investment didn't pan out. Col. Dave Butler, a spokesperson for the Army's chief of staff, explains that their partnership will remain. "In terms of The Rock, it's unfortunate he was pulled away at a time when we expected him to be present with us to create content for his social media channels. But we're working with the UFL to rebalance the contract," he says."The Rock remains a good partner to the Army."