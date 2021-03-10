Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Motivates His Daughter in Adorable Video

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated International Women's Day on Monday (March 8) with a sweet video co-starring the littlest lady in his life, his 2 year old daughter Tiana Gia.

The clip shows the Hollywood superstar teaching his daughter a string of positive affirmations, with her responding that she's pretty, awesome, smart and capable of accomplishing anything.

The Rock's daughter relishes the positive feedback, yet she is way too clever to fall for Dad's attempts to teach her that he's her favorite parent.

"She can say 'Awthum gurl' all day long... as long as she knows she's awesome, that's all that matters 😂💪🏾🌺. And her declarative MUDDER!! at the end seals the whole deal - she know's who the real boss is 😉☑️💕 #InternationalWomensDay💪🏾✨," reads the caption on Johnson's social media post.

Johnson has an adult daughter, Simone Johnson (born August 14, 2001), with his business partner and ex-wife, Dany Garcia. Simone's currently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where she's training to become a fourth generation wrestler (following not just her dad but her grandfather Rocky Johnson and her great-grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia).

Second wife Lauren Hashian's the mother of Johnson's daughters Jasmine (born December 17, 2015) and baby Tia (born April 17, 2018).

The Rock still loves much of the same "three chords and the truth, steel guitar kind of country" he sang as a teenager while hanging around Lower Broadway bars in Nashville. Nowadays, he lists Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson and other tradition-minded acts as favorites.

As for Johnson's singing chops, he's better than he claimed in a recent Kelly Clarkson Show appearance, as heard in the film Moana.