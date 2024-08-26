The Rock Belts A Merle Haggard Classic While Catching A Massive Bass

Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? Apparently, he'll be whipping up a nice, large bass for dinner if his Instagram is anything to go by! Dwayne Johnson recently posted a video across his social media accounts showing off his fishing skills. In the video, he sings Merle Haggard's "That's the Way Love Goes" while bringing in a whopper of a fish! Check it out!

She was fiery, but “that’s the way love goes”

And she loves me singing Merle.. my kinda gal.

?? pic.twitter.com/6KfMxNjRGc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 25, 2024

It's like someone put everything a lover of Country could want into a blender! Of course The Rock would pull in a monster of a bass like that. "Nice catch, Rock. Next...try salt water fishing or better yet ironshore fishing with thicker line and weight. The current, waves, wind, seaweed etc will dramatically change the experience. Much harder... That's about a 4lb. freshie," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user says. Ah, the resident fishing expert!

"When u stock your own pond, you're guaranteed to catch em..." one doubtful user adds. To be fair, though... we can't confirm whether this particular game was "rigged." How vapid does a person's life have to be to load a pond with fish just to look cool on the internet? Then again, I suppose people have done sillier, more elaborate performances for the sake of internet kudos.

X has its own, uh... unique aura, though. Let's see what they're talking about on Instagram! "Bro releases 15 movies, 78 guest appearances & visits 195 different counties per year but still finds time to fish.. how tf," one user states. Johnson is a busy fella. But celebrities have a different "9 to 5" than us commoners. That's a conversation for another time, however!

"Come on up to lake of the woods brother for some fishing ! You'll love it!" If there's anything I've learned from all my years of watching horror movies, it's that this comment is definitely an invitation for The Rock to never make another movie again. Completely fails to sound remotely inviting.

Although, maybe it's the perfect setup for The Rock's next movie! Now we're diving into the details everyone wants to know!