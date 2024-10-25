Jimmy John's New Picklewich Has Me Rethinking My Life

I love it when someone comes along and elevates an ordinary, often overlooked item to a state of grandeur. Andy Warhol was a genius at that. He made silkscreens of Campbell's soup cans that now sell for millions. Imagine that! Now it's the pickle's turn at fame. Jimmy John's has taken the modest pickle and put it center stage in their new, revolutionary picklewich. Bread, move over, you suddenly have a rival!

Videos by Wide Open Country

I'm no culinary expert - my undiscerning taste buds gave up the ghost a long time ago - but it seems amazing to me that instead of making a sandwich by encasing its contents in two pedestrian slices of bread, the palate-pleasing pickle has been pressed into service to do that task.

How is it done? Here's more!

Jimmy John's Announced Its Picklewich On October 24

October 24 now ranks with other decisive dates of firsts in American history, like the day the Wright Brothers flew their plane. On that day, per the New York Post, Jimmy John's "announced the Picklewich, an innovation that combines their signature sandwiches with their fan-favorite Jimmy Pickles."

This truly belongs with other epic pairings. Think of Sonny and Cher, Woodward and Bernstein, Lucy and Desi, Lyndon and Lady Bird....

The Picklewich Won't Be On Jimmy John's Menu For Too Long

Get One While You Can

The picklewich can be purchased on a time-limited basis, from October 28 until November 14. It is comprised of "typical sub ingredients inside a giant hollowed-out kosher dill pickle," per the outlet.

There Will Be Two Versions Of The Picklewich

Each Is Inevitably Destined To Become A Classic

What would cooking wizard Julia Child have thought of these? (She would probably have bought one asap.) "The Turkey Picklewich has turkey, provolone, lettuce and tomato. The Vito Picklewich contains salami, capocollo and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano-basil, and oil and vinegar — just like their classic Vito sandwich." Sounds yummy !

To create a more complete dining experience, Jimmy John's pickle-flavored potato chips are making a comeback for people who can't get enough succulent pickle goodness.

Jimmy John's Has A Star Helping Them Publicize This Rollout

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Will Do The Honors

She said in a statement via the Post, "I love pickles — they're my thing. And a pickle sandwich? Dream come true. It's like Jimmy John's made the new Picklewich just for me! The Vito Picklewich is my favorite. But if you're a pickle lover, you need to try both!"

The Picklewich Has Changed My Life

It Catalyzed A Whole New Philosophy For Me

How does this relate to my own life? Well, I feel encouraged to be more daring, more bold, and more innovative. I want to embrace the idea that anything is possible. I want to cross uncharted frontiers and broaden my horizons.

And above all...I vow to eat a picklewich!