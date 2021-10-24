The Peasall Sisters: A Look Back On The 'O Brother' Singers' Career

The Peasall Sisters found themselves plunged into fame when they provided the voices of the Wharvey Girls in the 2000 hit film, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

The country music group is made up of Sarah (alto voice, guitar), Hannah (soprano voice, mandolin), and Leah (tenor voice, violin). They are three of six siblings born and raised in White House, Tennessee.

Though they were only active for the duration of their childhood, they had quite the resume built up performing at places like The Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, and Radio City Music Hall.

Here's a timeline of their successes:

2000: The sister's contributions to the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack includes "In the Highways" and "Angel Band." The Wharvey Girls were Ulysses Everett McGill's (George Clooney) daughters. The soundtrack won the Grammy Award for Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media of the Year.

2006: The Peasall Sisters: Family Harmony DVD was released, showing the girls with their family and bits and pieces of their musical life.

2007: Anchored in Love: A Tribute to June Carter Cash was released. The Sisters' track was 'Road To Kaintuck.'

2010: One of the last projects the Sisters were a part of was the soundtrack of the 2010 film True Grit. In the movie, you could hear their version of the gospel song "Where No One Stands Alone."

Not long after True Grit, the family released this statement:

"The Opportunity of a Lifetime is only good for the Lifetime of the Opportunity."

We have been blessed to sing at many events over the last 10 years.

Thank you to all who have been our faithful fans.

When we began traveling the girls were 6, 9 & 12. They've grown up.

We always told the girls that we weren't the Osmonds or the Jacksons, and they were always free to follow their own dreams and callings.

That time has come. The Peasall Sisters will only take bookings through May of 2011.

If you ever wanted to have us at your event, festival, church, or party, you'd better hurry.

The sisters participated in one more tribute album in 2015. The Unbroken Circle: The Musical Heritage Of The Carter Family with their track "On The Sea Of Galilee" with Emmylou Harris.

According to their social media feeds, the sisters have stepped away from the music industry to raise families and pursue other aspirations.

