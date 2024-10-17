The Origin Of Donald Trump's $100,000 Watch Takes A Strange Twist In Wyoming

In late September, Donald Trump announced a series of watches for his MAGA supporters (or really just anyone) to purchase. Most of the watches costed $499, but one in the series cost $100,000.

"These watches are truly special—you're going to love them," Trump wrote on Truth Social. A disclaimer on the site mentioned that Trump nor his company designed or manufactured the watches. Instead the former president licensed his name to a company named "TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC."

Well, CNN recently dug into the exact origins of the premium $100,000 watch. And that's where things get a bit weird. The media team traced the watch to a retailer that sells "Male Enhancement" honey. That's honey laced with Viagra in case you're wondering.

Trump's Swiss watches led the reporters to CNN and a shopping center that houses both TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC and the Royal Honey Shop. The advertisement suggests that the watches actually are Swiss made. But they appear to be American made instead.

"A spokesperson for the honey seller, Vladimir Dmitriev, called it 'a highly reputable company,' but declined to respond to a list of questions," CNN reported.

Trump Watches

Management in the company refused to engage in questioning untila after the election.

"Though none of the questions mentioned Trump, Dmitriev told CNN, 'We've received direction from our leadership in the US not to engage with any news agencies (specifically CNN) until after November 5th,' which is Election Day."

Bizarrely, reporters weren't able to find a link between Trump and the Royal Honey Shop. The company said it "cannot provide any information or details at this time."

Additionally, another limited liability corporation sells Trump-themed sneakers from the shop as well. The reporters dug a little further and found that both BestWatchesOnEarth and Kingdom Honey shared the same organizer — Andrew Pierce.

Apparently, Andrew has a had in a number of companies. Carol Mendelsohn, chief marketing officer for Pierce's company, confirmed that they are behind a number of Trump-related companies. Meanwhile, Pierce's father and business partner Mark told CNN he was unaware of a connection to the former president.

"If Mr. Trump or anyone in his family were on the same side of the street I was on," Mark Pierce told CNN, "I would cross the street."