the-oak-ridge-boys-remember-the-late-joe-bonsall-in-emotional-video-tribute

The Oak Ridge Boys released a music video for "Promised Land," from their 2021 album Front Porch Singin', in memory of bandmate Joe Bonsall.

Bonsall, who recently passed away from complications related to ALS, introduces the song at the beginning of the video.

"It's a beautiful, beautiful gospel song that [producer] Dave Cobb insisted that we sing, and he insisted that I sing it," Bonsall begins. "Boy, I'll tell ya, it was a blessing to sing the song," he adds.

After Bonsall passed away at 76, what began as a joyful reflection on eternal life took on another layer. His bandmates made a music video in his honor, gathering their favorite photos and memories of their friend and musical partner.

The video showcases clips of Oak Ridge Boys performances alongside intimate moments of Bonsall playing the banjo, preparing for the stage, and recording in the studio. It also includes personal photographs, featuring snapshots from Bonsall's childhood and young adulthood, adding a deeper connection to his journey.

"'Promised Land' is a great example of Joe Bonsall's ability to capture the message of a great song and communicate that message to the listener," Sterban told People. "His performance is unforgettable."

Fans React to the Oak Ridge Boys' Touching Tribute to Joe Bonsall

In the comments under the Oak Ridge Boys's emotional video tribute to Joe Bonsall, fans expressed an outpouring of support. "My sincere Prayers and condolences to Joe Bonsall's family members and friends.

You will be missed greatly, Joe," one fan wrote. "This song hits my heart so much differently now! Such a wonderful tribute to an amazing man!", a second fan added.

Meanwhile, a third fan shared a personal story as to why the tune is so close to their heart.

"I had this song played at my husband's funeral service just 4 weeks ago. He loved the Oak Ridge Boys," they wrote.

The music will honor Bonsall and his beliefs, complemented by the insights shared in his upcoming memoir, I See Myself: Musings and Memories of a Blessed Life. Scheduled for release in mid-November, this insightful book chronicles Bonsall's journey from his Philadelphia upbringing to headlining sold-out arenas with The Oak Ridge Boys. It also explores his unwavering faith, which remained steadfast even as his health declined in later years.

It is this profound faith that will always be evident in Bonsall's remarkable rendition of "Promised Land."