The New Texas: William Clark Green

William Clark Green is a rising Texas artist who masterfully blends modern rock with country sensibilities in a way that sounds familiar yet unique.

The singer broke through the Texas scene with his 2012 release Rose Queen, which included the hit "She Likes the Beatles," an earworm that paints a relatable image of the differences that arise in romantic relationships. The song climbed regional charts and introduced Texas to Green's undeniable songwriting talent and powerful, world-weathered voice.

In 2015, Green pinpointed his style and dialed it in for his fourth album, Ringling Road. The album is chock full of beefy guitars, catchy pop-inspired hooks, and just the right amount of country bite. It was one of the most underrated releases of 2015, so if you haven't heard it, do yourself a favor and download it. His music has already been noticed by a number of the major music publications, and his popularity is spreading well beyond Texas borders. But that upward momentum isn't without its hurdles.

Green is on the tough road that all career country musicians must travel, and while it's bearing fruit, it's also daunting path. In "Next Big Thing," a song that appears midway through Ringling Road, Green sings how it's hard to buy the acclaim that he's a rising star when there's "no money in the bank," and that "it's a shame, gotta make it to the show with no gas in the tank" -- a sentiment he shared with writer Jeremy Burchard a few months ago.

But to fans his talent and potential are obvious. His songs are catchy, well-written, and relatable. His voice is unique, confident and it communicates a young artist who is paying dues the way his predecessors did. Most importantly, Green has carved out a style all his own. There are plenty of artists on the scene who blend rock and country music, but none of them sound like he does.

In 2016, Green released Live at Gruene Hall. In 2018, he released Hebert Island.

He sounds like: Modern country rock with Texas sensibilities.

Key Track: "She Likes the Beatles" is the earworm that helped Green breakthrough to a wider audience.

This article was originally written in 2016.