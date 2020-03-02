Mojo Nixon Announces Career-Spanning Box Set 'The Mojo Manifesto,' Shares Unheard Track

Mojo Nixon has gone from being one of MTV and college radio's true oddballs of the '80s to a current SiriusXM DJ on the Outlaw Country and NASCAR channels. In between, Nixon songs that were released (or escaped, depending on your psychobilly tolerance) included "Elvis is Everywhere" and the boldly titled "Burn Down the Malls," "Jesus at McDonald's" and "Stuffin' Martha's Muffin."

Those twisted tunes and others that earned name drops in song from fellow Enigma Records artists the Dead Milkmen and Americana wordsmith Todd Snider will be compiled March 27 on the 10 CD box set The Mojo Manifesto- The Original Album Collection.

The 10 album collection spans Nixon's work with collaborator Skid Roper and the band The Toadliquors. Fans of alt-country will particularly appreciate 1990's Otis, which features appearances by Pure Country star John Doe and Country Dick Montana of the Beat Farmers.

The first 1,000 copies include a DVD of Nixon's music videos. It includes the infamous "Debbie Gibson is Pregnant With My Two-Headed Love Child" video, which co-stars Nixon's friend from the set of Jerry Lee Lewis biopic Great Balls of Fire, Winona Ryder.

If you know the 1989 Nixon and Roper album Root Hog or Die by heart, never fear. Nixon sent along something not included on The Mojo Manifesto. In lieu of the typical premiere track, he peels back his process as a songwriter and hillbilly rock 'n' roll mad scientist with "Free Man in the Morning."

"This one was borrowed from an Andy Griffith/Lonesome Rhodes song in the A Face in the Crowd movie," Nixon says. "Some of these verses later turned up in my song 'Tie My Pecker to My Leg.'"

The career-spanning compilation serves as a companion piece to forthcoming documentary The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon. The Freedom Records & Films production premieres this month in Austin, Texas during SXSW. It, too, covers everything from the Mojo Nixon & Skid Roper days to Nixon's current satellite radio gig.

