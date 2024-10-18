The McRib Is Back Overseas, And Americans Are Experiencing A Serious Case Of FOMO

The McRib is back! Well, sort of. Okay if you're in the United States then it's not really back at all. The United Kingdom is getting all the McRib love right now. If you're a hungry customer in the U.S. then you may be feeling a bit left out.

My wife told me this morning that McDonald's had the sandwich again. She had seen the headlines on the internet and wanted to get one. But I quickly pointed out that wasn't actually the case. The United Kingdom got the McRib instead of us.

If you're like me, the news elicits little more than a shrug. But some people are passionate fans for the sandwich, and they're feeling a bit let down by it all. They've taken to social media to share their disappointment and also ask for the popular sandwich's return.

McRib Is Back Or Is It?

One wrote, "This title made me so mad! Gotta put the uk up front." Another wrote, "THIS IS SACRILEGE @McDonalds !??? GIVE US OUR GOD GIVEN MCRIB RIGHTS BACK!" Yet another wrote, "I wonder if this is coming back to the US . I can confirm I truly loved the McRib which is pretty bad for you but loved it ! I'm jealous ! Enjoy :!"

Another wrote, "McRib is a must grab every time it comes back. Now I want one and it's not out in the US currently."

However, you may not have missed out on much. Several people in the United Kingdom complained about the sandwich.

One wrote, "@McDonaldsUK you have disappointed me. Where is all the sauce. Where is all the intense flavour. The returning McRib is a poor effort. We McRib fans have waited so long for this. It's like star wars episode 1 all over again. #McRib."

Another wrote, "@McDonaldsUK how can you call this a McRib??? When that's the advertisement photo and there's a dribble of sauce on the actual sandwich? Not happy."

Another wrote about the sandwich, "Dearest @McDonaldsUK can you please either do something about the real life #McRib or turn the Instagram filters off on the advertising."