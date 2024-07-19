The Luther Burger, The Most American Monstrosity To Ever Exist, Ranks Among The Top 10 Worst Foods In The World

I'm part of the problem because I'd absolutely eat a Luther Burger. Now, I'd need to plan my diet accordingly in the days before and afterward. Can't imagine a world where my internal organs wouldn't be quite upset if I made this decision. But our American ways simply won't fly with high society, y'all.

Taste Atlas put together a comprehensive list of the 100 Worst Rated Foods in the World. The decadent, sinful Luther Burger? That bad boy came in at Number 7. Here's their description of the "meal."

"With more than 1000 calories and usually over 45 grams of fat per serving, Luther burger is one of the world's unhealthiest burgers, but its flavors and a unique combination of ingredients make up for it. The standard burger bun is replaced by a sliced, sugar-glazed donut (usually a Krispy Kreme).

Aside from that, Luther is basically a cheeseburger topped with bacon, and it is typically served without vegetables or condiments. Many people believe that it was invented at Mulligan's Bar in Georgia, when the cook ran out of standard hamburger buns and used donuts instead."

I'm not going to roast any cultural dishes. It's rude and insensitive. But the fact that The Luther (its new alias) is neck-and-neck with Thai Fish Entrails Sour Curry is crazy. I consider myself a foodie, so let's talk "taste composition" real quick.

Luther Burger, Known For Its Doughnut Buns, Ranks Among The Top 10 Worst Foods In The World

To be fair. A doughnut/hamburger hybrid is quite a lot for your tastebuds to comprehend. The beef itself is thick, so the buns should be lighter for a more balanced eating experience. With Big Luther, you're getting a lot of heaviness. The beef is heavy, and you're eating two doughnuts, too! By themselves, doughnuts are "lighter" treats, yes.

But with a burger patty? Your body crashes. The sugar, the sweet, the savory — it's too much! You only invite Big Luther over if you have the metabolism of a hummingbird and your body can just tank that joint. Or if you're on death row and you want to try your hand at dying early by asking for five Luthers as a final meal. ...Actually, you know what? I think I talked myself into agreeing with Taste Atlas.