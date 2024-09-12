The Last Time Missing Actor James Hollcroft Was Seen Before His Death

The death of 26-year-old actor James Hollcroft rocked his friends, family, and fans. The actor went missing for days. Authorities later found his body. Hollcroft starred in the popular Spanish show Como dice el dicho.

Details around his death are scarce at the moment. But what exactly happened to the actor? Let's start with what we do know. No one saw the actor from September 3 until the time of his death. He disappeared in Mexico City.

The last time anyone saw Hollcroft he had been at the Televiso studios. This wasn't out of the ordinary. Hollcroft studied acting at the establishment. He also occasionally acted in productions at the location as well.

Almost immediately after his disappearance, family members started a search around Mexico City for the actor. They started asking anyone to come forward with information. So far, his family hasn't weighed in on the details of his death.

James Hollcroft Remembered

However, they did share tributes for Hollcroft.

"I will love you forever," wrote his sister Jane Hollcroft in the caption of her Instagram post."Thank you for the years we spent together and for giving me the greatest moments I've ever experienced. You will always be in our hearts, little brother."

Meanwhile, Hollcroft's brother-in-law, Arturo AAvila Mejia, also paid tribute to the actor on social media as well.

"Thank you for being the brother, the uncle you were with your nephews, the amazing son you were. This truly breaks my soul. The curtain falls here today but you are in heaven standing on the big stage you talked so much about," he wrote. "I love you little brother. I will always carry you in my heart, my dear Hollywood James Hollcroft."

Finally, CEA Televisa, the institution that James attended during his acting career, also offered a tribute to the actor as well.

"Thank you for all the wonderful times we spent together during your acting training," the company said in a statement. "We will carry you in our memories and in our hearts. You will always be a part of our CEA family. Farewell, dear James Hollcroft."