The Kentucky Gentlemen Explore the Excitement of New Love on Sultry 'Whatever You're Up For' [Premiere]

Twin brother country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen (Brandon and Derek Campbell) celebrate the anticipation of getting to know a new love on "Whatever You're Up For," an irresistible country jam that makes for the perfect first date soundtrack.

The song's video was partially filmed in the duo's hometown of Versailles, Ky.

"'Whatever You're Up For' embodies that excitement you feel when you first start falling for someone," the duo tells Wide Open Country. "There's a sort of mystery during that time and you just don't care what you're doing as long as you're doing it with them. Everyone can relate to that in one way or another. The lyrics are sultry and adventurous. A lot of the music video was filmed in our hometown so it's a really fun way for listeners to get a peak of where we come from."

Watch the video for The Kentucky Gentlemen's "Whatever You're Up For" below.

Inspired by their love of '90s country and R&B, the duo moved to Nashville in 2013. After hearing their mom refer to them as "my Kentucky gentlemen," their name was born.

"Our time away was when we realized Kentucky was part of our identity more than we had thought," Derek Campbell shared in a press release.

The Kentucky Gentlemen are gearing up to release more new music this year, co-produced by multi-Grammy nominated producer Matt McClure (Lee Brice, Dylan Scott) and songwriter and producer Chris Sligh (Rascal Flatts' "Here Comes Goodbye").

The duo will perform during several upcoming dates with The Black Opry Revue, including upcoming shows in Atlanta and New York City.