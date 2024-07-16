The Jonas Brothers Attempted This Garth Brooks Classic at Calgary Stampede — It Didn't Go Well

All the pop stars flock to country music for a little bit of buzz. You could call it as them trying to diversify their fan base. I reckon it's a bit more cynical than earnest fan investment, scrambling for fans to still care about them. Regardless, they're trying their hands at it. However, not everyone can pull it off. The Jonas Brothers experiences the backlash when you mess up country classics.

Recently, The Jonas boys don their best cowboy attire for the Calgary Stampede. It's the biggest rodeo in the world and unites thousands of fans across the world. Besides your usual bull riding and other rodeo festivities, the event wrangles together a crop of performers to satiate all the music lovers out there. The Jonas Brothers join Miranda Lambert, Nickelback, Mötley Crüe, Megan Moroney, and more in Canada.

Fans Forgive The Jonas Brothers for Messing Up Garth Brooks Lyrics

Eventually, it comes time for the Jonas Brothers to perform the classic Garth Brooks crowd-pleaser, "Friends in Low Places." Evidently, these guys galavant as cowboys but lack any of the credentials to pass for it. First, Joe Jonas lays on a comical country accent to try and match the vibe. Then, he flubs the lyrics like a dummy. After it's clear Joe doesn't know what he's doing, his brother Nick scrambles to take the lead and save the performance.

Most fans on TikTok are a little more understanding and/or forgiving of Joe Jonas' screwing up the Garth Brooks record. One fan jokes, "This is his karaoke bar song for sure which is why the words don't matter."

Additionally, this cover exists as a full-circle moment for one person in the comments. They say, "My Favorite country artist's song being sang by my celebrity crush for the last 17 years... Perfect."