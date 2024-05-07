The Internet's In An Uproar After The Boy Scouts Organization Rebrands As 'Scouting America'

Another day, another occasion where the internet finds a reason to argue and fight. The Boy Scouts of America recently announced its intentions of rebranding in the name of inclusion, changing its name to the more stylish, open-ended "Scouting America."

As one would and should expect with such a major decision, many people had thoughts and opinions on the matter. Most were not happy. Several took to social media to share their disdain for the name change.

"Mental illness runs rampant in this country. I wonder which corrupt politician has a gun to his head as he's delivering this message," one impassioned user exclaimed on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The negative backlash, predictably, didn't stop there. "The Boy Scouts are changing their name to the Scouting America. I wonder why they'd remove the word 'boy' from their name?" Some X users are even entertaining the prospect of boycotting the organization — not unlike the infamous Bud Light controversy in 2023 where a shift in the status quo was largely met with anger and indignation.

But Not Everyone Objects To The Boy Scouts Rebrand

However, where there's rage and confusion on one end, there's always positivity to be highlighted. Some people actually liked the new moniker for the organization. One person also pointed out that it wouldn't matter to children.

Comment

byu/OSUTechie from discussion

incubscouts

Some people who still fly the Scouts' colors embrace this pivot with pride and a hope for children rising in the ranks in the future.

Comment

byu/OSUTechie from discussion

incubscouts

But How Did We Get Here?

As reported by Associated Press, the organization is attempting to rise from the ashes of bankruptcy and recent controversies — mainly centered around claims of sexual misconduct. This shift follows a slow-burning pivot toward inclusion after the Scouts' allowance of LGBTQ+ youth and girls into the fold.

"Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life," said Roger A. Krone, the President and CEO of Scouting America, in a press release addressing the reasons for the rebrand.

Time will tell if this monumental moment will be the breath of fresh air the organization needs. For better or worse, Scouting America seems to have grabbed a level of attention it's evaded for quite some time.