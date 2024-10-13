Internet Has Wild Reactions To That ‘SNL’ Kamala Harris And Trump ‘Family Feud’ Skit

The SNL performed a Family Feud skit between both political parties on Saturday as a cold open. Naturally, with anything political, fans of the opposing parties had a lot to say about how SNL portrayed the competing groups.

The skit had a smattering of less-direct political jokes. However, there were many jokes at the expense of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Other political figures associated with the parties also got some flak.

The Democrats were represented by Vice President Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph), Doug Emhoff (Andy Samberg), Tim Walz (Jim Gaffigan), and President Joe Biden (Dana Carvey).

The Republicans were represented by President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson), Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day), and JD Vance (Bowen Yang). Melania's absence was a purposeful joke, with Trump mentioning "I swear she was by my side two years ago."

Internet Reacts To Family Feud SNL Skit

Many of the comments across the board are mostly positive. Regardless of the political opinions of the viewers, many are surprised by the humor on show. "The writing and impressions on these cold opens have been top tier!" says one commenter. "All of the election cast this season is AWESOME!! I laughed the whole segment," says another.

Many are also very impressed by Maya Rudolph's impression of Kamala Harris, "Maya Rudolph's Kamala cadence is getting wildly good."

"Maya's Kamala is honestly perfect. One of the best impressions of a politician I've seen," can be seen in the YouTube comment section.

However, many have expressed their views on how these figures and associated parties have been portrayed. Both Democrat and Republican-supporting viewers have problems or remarks about the skit.

Comments in support of the Democrat party are on display.

"Sorry, but Trump wasn't fat enough," says one, believing SNL was too kind to the portrayal in the Family Feud skit.

"His Trump is so good I can't even stand watching it. Lol," says another, providing a backhanded compliment.

Republican comments are also present.

"This show is still left wing liberal communist propaganda," starkly puts one, believing the skit was in favor of the Democrats.

"SNL is so blatantly biased against Republicans now. Leftwing propaganda," says another, echoing the thoughts of the other.

The skit itself is rather amusing with some non-political jabs, although whether you feel your beliefs and identity were infringed on or supported will heavily dictate just how amusing the skit is.