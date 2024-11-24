The Internet Is Roasting 'The View' Over Its Legal Notes

The View has been in the news quite a lot recently as it stirs controversy for being so politically outspoken. In an episode that aired on November 22, however, they made headlines for making numerous incorrect statements.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The panel of hosts discussed President-elect Donald Trump's picks in cabinet nominees. They discussed many accusations thrown against the individuals and received many legal notes about the claims they presented as facts.

It got so bad that Ana Navarro quipped, "This show is just going to be legal notes and things we're selling," to laughs from the audience.

Two of the legal notes were back-to-back. The hosts discussed the sexual assault allegations made against Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth, Trump's picks for attorney general and defense secretary, respectively. It wasn't long before Sunny Hostin had to declare, "I have a legal note."

"Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations and has not been charged with any crime," she explained. Then she read the next one, "Also, another legal note. Pete Hegseth's lawyer said he paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. He has denied any wrongdoing."

Internet Reacts To Rampant Legal Notes On 'The View'

People on the internet are frustrated by the constant use of legal notes on The View. Some see it as an excuse for them to say whatever they want and get away with it, as their statements get 'corrected.' This brings up concerns of spreading misinformation and propaganda.

Tim Young, right-wing comedian, posted to X to express his frustration. "Sunny Hostin had to read ANOTHER legal retraction on The View... She had to correct for their lies about Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth... AGAIN. That's the 3rd time this week! ??? Someone needs to sue these people into oblivion already."

"Hilarious. They are forcing them to admit that they are propagandists," another sternly writes.

"It's now becoming a game, with no consequences. There needs to be real legal action with real accountability," one more comments.

Having so many legal notes on a show is certainly concerning (and kinda funny). At the very least the show is performing these legal notes, which is more than many other shows can say for themselves.