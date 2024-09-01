The Internet Is Having A Meltdown After Donald Trump Coming Out In Support Of Legalizing Marijuana

Former President Donald Trump recently announced that he was supporting the legalization of marijuana. Trump came out in favor of legalization after Florida announced it was voting on the recreational drug.

Taking to his Truth Social account, he wrote, "As everyone knows, I was, and will be again, the most respected LAW & ORDER President in U.S. History. We will take our streets back by being tough & smart on violent, & all other types, of Crime. In Florida, like so many other States that have already given their approval, personal amounts of marijuana will be legalized for adults with Amendment 3."

He continued, "Whether people like it or not, this will happen through the approval of the Voters. So it should be done correctly. We need the State Legislature to responsibly create laws that prohibit the use of it in public spaces. So we do not smell marijuana everywhere we go, like we do in many of the Democrat run Cities."

Trump also wrote, "At the same time, someone should not be a criminal in Florida, when this is legal in so many other States. We do not need to ruin lives. & waste Taxpayer Dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them. And no one should grieve a loved one because they died from fentanyl laced marijuana. We will make America SAFE again!"

Trump Draws Reactions

As you can imagine, Trump's announcement put social media into a meltdown. Up until this point, conservatives have typically been against the legalization of marijuana.

One person wrote, "I've said for years that Trump should endorse legalization of marijuana just to make liberal heads explode. I was hopeful the Biden administration might straighten out the stupid disconnect between Federal and state laws on marijuana. But this fell into the general ineffectiveness of his administration."

Another expressed shocking, writing, "I was off Twitter a few hours, and when I came back on, it seemed that Donald Trump was for abortion and for marijuana."

Meanwhile, other people accused Trump of using any tactics he could to secure votes ahead of the election.

One wrote, "That's funny because usually the ones stopping the legalization of marijuana have almost always been conservatives. So what you are saying is Trump is using liberal policy to try and get voters because he is getting crushed in the polls."

Another wrote, "Y'all just saying this because Trump is now pro marijuana lol if he came out tomorrow and said 'ha ha just kidding criminals need to be prosecuted for possessing marijuana' y'all come on here and say smokers need to be put in jail."

Another wrote, "Trump was for punishment for women who have abortions. Now, he thinks we need exceptions & more than 6 weeks. He was for the death penalty for drug dealers. Now he's pro marijuana. Who is the flip flopper now? Nobody rides the fence like he does."