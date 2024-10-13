The Internet Is Having A Field Day Over JoJo Siwa Appearing On Hawk Tuah Girl's Podcast: "Top 1 Worst Collabs Of All Time"

It's difficult to explain the cultural impact of both JoJo Siwa and Hailey Welch, the "Hawk Tuah Girl." Months of internet jokes, outrage, and controversy have stemmed from them individually. So to put them in the same room for a podcast episode of 'Talk Tuah' is a flashbang for the senses.

JoJo Siwa has recently undergone a controversial U-turn in a sudden and explicit rebrand. Hailey Welch drunkenly said "hawk tuah" into a microphone. The hate and support for both characters has been monumental, and both internet asteroids have collided to produce what's being called the "worst collab of all time."

It's not a secret that the internet has openly mocking the infamous Talk Tuah podcast, so to invite the rebranded child star as a guest is simply asking for trouble.

JoJo Siwa On Talk Tuah Is A Surprise To Everyone

What makes this so uncomfortable is the fact that JoJo Siwa is still ideated as a child star. No one wants to hear JoJo's take on anything even remotely sexual, let alone this. Despite her more adult rebrand, people (myself included) still haven't fully moved on.

No one wants to know if she "spits on that thang." What has the world come to.

Many are of the same opinion that the collaboration is not something anyone wanted to see, "every day becomes bleaker," says one.

Some are simply confused, "why did jojo siwa go on talk tuah." This non-question is laced with the disappointed confusion that seems to adorn most public affairs these days.

"jojo siwa on talk tuah is honestly the worst ever," frankly mentions another.

Naturally, many are disgusted at the thought of her engaging in anything explicit, "why is jojo siwa on the talk tuah podcast talking about being a bottom."

Despite the hate and the disappointment, you've got to give them some credit. I'm writing about the episode. They've clearly won. You can't be too mad.