The Internet Has Thoughts On Trump's New Slogan: "Trump Will Fix It"

In typical Trump fashion, he is pointing his finger at the opposition in an attempt to garner support and slander his opponents. But, his new slogan of 'Trump Will Fix It' may have been a little underresearched, with one particular British screen personality already having used it.

Trump, in his latest rally, is claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris has 'Broke It'. This incredibly astute accusation is reportedly in reference to the border and economy. But never fear, Trump is here to save both of them. He claims that under his rule, the country had none of the issues of the Biden administration, and he can fix the problems that are there now.

While the economy slumps and the borders are, according to him, broken, Trump has been cooking up ways to fix it. This has been the slogan posted under his name and printed on banners. However, I feel he should have taken a little look at who else has used a very similar tagline in the past.

Jim'll Fix It Too, Trump

If you're familiar with British TV from the 1960s up until the early 2000's you will have most likely seen the popular host, Jimmy Saville. This infamous TV personality appeared on screens presenting a show with a remarkably similar name to the current Trump campaign slogan.

Jimmy Saville's Jim'll Fix It ran for almost two decades, from 1975 to 1995. During this time, and throughout his entire life, Jimmy Saville sexually abused hundreds of children, making him one of the most notorious of the many child abusers in the BBC.

I am sure that the Trump Will Fix It campaign didn't intend for their current slogan to mirror one of the BBC's incredibly well-known pedophiles. But, they should have done a little research. Even social media users have managed to pick up on the similarities, with one X user pointing out that "There was a new campaign slogan at MSG tonight—new to me at least—"Trump Will Fix It." Only time I've ever seen that declaration before was in the documentaries on pedophile Jimmy Savile: "Jim'll Fix It." Wonder if that's where they got the idea? So much in common—allegedly."

The similarities between Trumps' new slogan and the absolutely tragic history of Jimmy Saville's show may be lost on many US citizens, but not all.