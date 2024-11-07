The Imaginaries Partner With Guitars For Vets For Heartfelt Veterans Tribute "Carry Me, Carry On (Veterans' Song)": Exclusive Premiere

Singing duo The Imaginaries (husband and wife Shane Henry and Maggie McClure) have teamed up with Guitars for Vets for a special music video that pays tribute to our brave veterans, "Carry Me, Carry On (Veterans' Song)."

Videos by Wide Open Country

The unique video marks a collaboration between The Imaginaries and Guitars for Vets that will raise awareness and funds for this noteworthy organization. Guitars for Veterans helps at-risk veterans who are dealing with PTSD and other service-related challenges by providing them with a two-and-a-half month guitar instruction program. This beneficial music-therapy program gives vets a meaningful feeling of belonging, a renewed focus, and a solid path toward much-needed mental and emotional rejuvenation.

The Imaginaries Talk About The Inspiration Behind 'Carry Me, Carry On'

Their Poignant Personal Interactions With Veterans Were A Prime Motivation

According to the talented duo, "Over the last few years we've had multiple conversations with Veterans, from folks we've met on the road to our next door neighbor. Sadly, so many Veterans don't feel seen or appreciated. This song is our way of telling them that we see them and are grateful for the sacrifices they've made for our freedom."

Maggie added, "We both have family members who are currently serving or have served in the military, including my grandfather GR Woodrow who I never got the opportunity to meet (his photos and pins appear in the single art). We hope that Veterans and their families feel acknowledged and appreciated after hearing this song and to listeners everywhere, we hope they feel a sense of unity, onwardness, and hope."

Why The Imaginaries Believe So Strongly In The Mission Of Guitars For Vets

They Are Vocal Advocates For The Healing Power Of Music

"Music has always been our saving grace as individuals. We both go to music to help us cope with whatever we're going through in life, and that's been the case since we both became musicians as kids, and even more so as songwriters."

They continued, " Music therapy is real and we firmly believe in what Guitars For Vets is doing and see the impact they are making in Veterans' lives through music. Music truly brings people together and we're honored to partner with such an incredible non-profit on this release. We truly hope that this song will help heal and encourage whoever listens to it."

The Imaginaries Was Launched In 2018

Their Debut Album Dropped In 2021

The couple both hail from Oklahoma - Maggie is from Norman, and Shane comes from Verden. Their shared passion for music began when they were each very young. According to their web site, they have compiled an extremely impressive list of artistic accomplishments that includes opening for John Waite and Judy Collins. having their songs in Hallmark Channel movies. in the recent film Reagan and on Netflix, just to name a few of their major milestones.

Maggie's songs have been on TV shows such as The Hills, CougarTown, Dr. Phil, and many others. She has acted in commercials, films, and on TV.

Shane has toured with the likes of the Neville Brothers, Etta James, Johnny Winter, and Grand Funk Railroad. His songs have been on the Discovery Channel, CBS, NBC, and on numerous other distinguished platforms.