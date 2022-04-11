The Imaginaries Share 'Oklahoma Stars' From 'A Cowgirl's Song' Soundtrack [Premiere]

With "Oklahoma Stars," country duo The Imaginaries (Maggie McClure and Shane Henry) share a cinematic love song that parallels their own romance. The song, which the duo penned with Shane Alexander, is featured in the upcoming film A Cowgirl's Song, in which the duo stars alongside Cheryl Ladd, Darci Lynne and Savannah Lee May.

"The story of our characters in A Cowgirl's Song, Maddie and Colin, was certainly an inspiration behind the song, but what's really special is that the song also reflects the true beginnings of our dating relationship," Maggie McClure tells Wide Open Country.

"We knew from reading the script what this song needed to be for the scene in the film, so that gave us a great starting point," McClure continues. "We had some of the original ideas for the song before reading the script but when we brought them along with the script to our talented collaborator and artist Shane Alexander, he really helped us further define and develop the song. We wrote and recorded most of it over Zoom with him. It was a really enriching process and experience, as we had been missing the art of co-writing and collaborating since the pandemic had started."

Listen to "Oklahoma Stars" below.

The Imaginaries wrote and produced the 11-song soundtrack for the movie and served as co-producers of the film. The duo wrote four new songs with writer and director Timothy Armstrong, along with another new tune they wrote with Armstrong and Jeff Silbar.

"The script was definitely a road map for all the songs that were needed for this movie," Shane Henry says. "Two of the cover songs were hand picked by Tim [Armstrong], and we loved those song choices. Maggie [McClure] chose 'Keep On The Sunnyside' to be included in the film/soundtrack. We did a new version of the song 'You Remind Me' from The Imaginaries' debut 2021 album for the film, featuring Cheryl Ladd and Savannah Lee May singing. And the last song we decided to add to the soundtrack is Darci Lynne's new single that we co-wrote with her and produced, 'Just Breathe,' which is inspired by Darci's character Brooke in the film."

A Cowgirl's Song is slated for theatrical and VOD release on April 22. The day of the film's release, The Imaginaries and Darci Lynn will perform as part of A Cowgirl's Song in Concert at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, Okla. The concert will feature performances of the entire A Cowgirl's Song soundtrack, along with new original songs from The Imaginaries and Darci Lynn. All proceeds from the concert will go to the Amberley Snyder Freedom Foundation.

