The Huge Fees That Some Top Country Music Stars Get For An Appearance Will Shock You

I was doing some research for a story recently when I inadvertently came across something that floored me. It was the fees that top country stars like Morgan Wallen reportedly get per gig, keeping in mind that there are many different types of appearances that are possible (more on that below) and the exact booking price may vary a lot. The figure for top-tier talent is astounding.

If You Want To Hire Morgan Wallen, For Example, You Better Have Pretty Deep Pockets

The Exact Amount Depends On Several Factors

On a website called Celebrity Talent International, there is a page about hiring Wallen for your event. It mentions several types of appearances, such as "a corporate event, fundraiser, private party, social media campaign, fair or festival, tradeshow or conference, endorsement project, or hire Morgan Wallen as a guest speaker." Thus the price depends in part on what kind of appearance you have in mind.

Then, there is the nitty-gritty fine print. It states the following: An example fee to book Morgan Wallen is in the starting range of $2,500,000-$6,000,000. However, any recent popularity change would cause a price fluctuation well beyond this example.

There is more, and this is really important: "Also, their speaking fee might be different than the fee shown for the cost to perform or to just appear. Popularity, career stage, along with current demand will cause fluctuations in their speaking price as well. The final booking price may be more than what is shown, but you should at least have a budget within that range for them to consider an appearance, performance or speaking engagement."

Elsewhere on the page is this information: Min Fee Range - U.S. Dates $2,500,000-$6,000,000

Seems Like Exceptions Aren't Made For Charity Or Worthy Causes

On other words, without the big bucks ready, don't even bother! There is a note discussing the fact that even if your event is for a worthy cause or a charity, you won't get a price break for top talent. "We do not contact talent if your budget is much lower than the minimum fee we list, even if the booking is for a charity event, a benefit for a 'great cause', or personal requests by fans. Normally, celebrities only discount for close friends, family, or personal causes, if at all."

There is at least some wiggle room, though. "...[T]alent or their managers may quote a higher or even lower fee than what we list on our site after we submit the details on your event." Got that!

How About Luke Combs?

He's High-Priced As Well

Luke Combs' fee isn't a bargain either. It looks like the same agency that handles Morgan Wallen handles Combs as well. Similar conditions apparently apply to him. He is very costly to book.

Other Country And Pop Music Stars Cost Plenty, Too

Let's Look At Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, And A Few More

Taylor Swift Minimum cost $3,755.000 Maximum cost $7,450,250+

Dolly Parton Min Fee Range - U.S. Dates $2,000,000-$2,499,999

Luke Bryan Min Fee Range - U.S. Dates $1,500,000-$1,999,999

Lainey Wilson Min Fee Range - U.S. Dates $999,999-$1,499,000

Jason Aldean Min Fee Range - U.S. Dates $999,999-$1,499,000

Martina McBride Min Fee Range - U.S. Dates $150,000-$299,000

Cassadee Pope Min Fee Range - U.S. Dates $15,000-$24,999



I'm Not Slamming People for Charging A Lot

Just Calling Attention To The Stratospheric Prices They Command

I used Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and others mentioned above as examples for this story. I think they are all immensely gifted. Their music and performances have entertained countless fans and will continue to do so for years to come. Bottom line: the amount they can get for just one appearance of any type is amazing, noteworthy - and not for the faint of heart. Stars charge what the market will bear, and they are getting absolute top dollar.