No diehard country fan will ever forget The Highwaymen, the legendary country supergroup formed by some of the genre's greatest outlaws: Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson. The four artists found incredible success in their solo careers throughout the 20th century and were essential in the the outlaw country movement of the '70s. When they came together in the '80s and '90s for a three epic albums as The Highwaymen, country music history was made.

Although the four singers in the group were known as country music's rebels and had more than a few songs about drinking, smoking and doing prison time between them, their list of tour requests for their dressing rooms was full of surprisingly mild items.

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shared a photo of The Highwaymen's tour rider on Twitter -- and he, along with commenters, were surprised by some of the items on the list, including the large amounts and different varieties of Coca-Cola.

Mildly surprised by how much Caffeine Free Diet Coke the Highwaymen were drinking. pic.twitter.com/FeUECMvnBX — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 8, 2023

The list began with Cash's list of requests, the top of which included six caffeine-free Diet Cokes immediately followed by six Coca-Cola Classics. He then went into other run-of-the-mill items including spring water, coffee, hot tea with honey and lemon, fruit and fruit juice.

The rest of the band members had similar requests, with Jennings asking for the same amount of Cokes but requesting skim milk "for coffee" instead of tea and fruit juice.

Kristofferson's requests differed slightly, as he asked for 12 diet Coca-Colas "on ice" as well as iced coffee.

Nelson was the only one who truly diverted from the group, asking for six 7-Ups on ice in addition to Coca-Cola.

Ken Jennings shared his slight confusion alongside the photo, writing, "Mildly surprised by how much Caffeine Free Diet Coke the Highwaymen were drinking."

Fans in the comments were also a bit baffled about the odd list. One Twitter user noted, "The only thing they all agree on? 'Fruit' and 'Spring Water.'" Others were disappointed by certain items on the list, noting, "Waylon taking skim milk for coffee is devastating to learn." And some fans theorized that all of the soda on the list was possibly for another purpose: "Took a brief moment of trying to imagine these guys drinking loads of soft drink before it clicked a lot of them were probably mixers," one person wrote.

