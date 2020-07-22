Tennessee-based husband and wife duo The HawtThorns (John and KP HawtThorn) deliver a scorching takedown of a dishonest partner on the rollicking "Give Me a Sign."

KP HawtThorn says the duo was proud to showcase the creativity of East Nashville by featuring the city's many murals in the song's video.

"Johnny HawtThorn wrote this one, inspired by a relationship that was chock full of dishonesty and the uncertainty that goes with that sort of thing. It's a well disguised heartbreak song, when I heard Johnny's original recording of it I thought it would be great for us to do with some playfulness and harmonies," KP HawtThorn says. "The video was shot in East Nashville, a place famous for its murals. They are the 'signs' of the neighborhood and they are everywhere. We literally drove through town and stopped whenever we saw one we liked and could get a shot. We love them, the color and the artful spirit of this place that they represent."

Watch the video for "Give Me a Sign" below.

Now Watch: Songs Every Tanya Tucker Fan Knows By Heart