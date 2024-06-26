The 'Hawk Tuah Girl' Just Inked A Merch Deal, Contemplates Offers From Hollywood

This is one of those "take the following rumors with a grain of salt" articles. But, admittedly, certain pieces of evidence would theoretically point to the case of 'Hawk Tuah Girl' becoming a Hollywood sensation! That's right — from tipsy street interview to Tinseltown itself, Hailey Welch (you know, our Hawk Tuah queen) may be closing in on some lucrative deals!

Per Page Six, the filmmaking industry appears to be interested in Welch's magnetic personality. "Sources even say that she's been talking with UTA, arguably Tinseltown's most powerful firm," the publication reports. It then clarifies, however, that a representative of UTA said Welch isn't on their radar. Of course, an industry rep wouldn't spoil the surprise if it were true, but that's another conversation.

Doesn't have to be a film. Could be an adult-only "Hawk Tuah Park"! Maybe she'll sign off on a book deal. The sky's the limit when it comes to Hollywood, really. The claims aren't that farfetched considering Welch already has an advertising deal with Fathead Threads. You know you want a Hawk Tuah hat! We're reaching "late-stage memeology" where you can now profit off a flash-in-the-pan moment!

...Not that people haven't already been doing that. Remember Grumpy Cat? I do.

Hailey Welch, AKA 'Hawk Tuah Girl,' May Be Headed To Hollywood

"Hawk Tuah" has infected the world. It's everywhere — even Howard Stern commented on the whole situation! It's validating, in a way. This is the kind of raw, beautiful insanity that should go viral, to be honest. I hope the inevitable "Hawk Tuah Goes To Washington" comedy film wins Best Picture at the Oscars. That'll teach directors and actors to "care" about their craft!

I painted the Hawk Tuah. I’m adding it to the time capsule. pic.twitter.com/J6zsUi4Cy3 — Travis Chapman (@Travispaints) June 21, 2024

I can't front like Page Six didn't already bring this up, but it bears repeating. If you're an aspiring actor and you've been grinding, iterating, learning, trying your best to break into a notoriously ruthless industry? I'm so, so sorry. I won't sit here and say I'm not tickled by the prospect of Welch making it big because of something so silly.

But Tinseltown likes what it likes. Hey, maybe you can pick up a camera and try to manufacture a similar viral sensation! "Desperate artist tries to break into a cruel, capricious industry that seems to platform all the wrong things" is a timeless premise to work with! American Fiction did it to resounding success!