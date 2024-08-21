'The Golden Bachelorette' Star Says She's Garnered Plenty Of Lewd Requests

Joan Vassos is gearing up to make her leading star debut in The Golden Bachelorette in September! Before then, though, she's spoken out about how much interest she's gotten from prospective suitors! ...Or, to be a little less generous, weirdos on the internet. Going by an interview she did with Entertainment Weekly, it would seem Vassos might agree!

In the interview, Vassos addressed what it was like gaining so much sudden attention after her appearance on The Golden Bachelor. Evidently, she was "inundated" with DMs from guys. The concept quickly wore out its welcome. "I had a hard time navigating that process. On a dating app, they're kind of vetted and you can see a profile. They're just total strangers messaging you," Vassos stated.

"I didn't really respond to those much. Or I would have little conversations and say, 'Thank you, you're so flattering,' or whatever. But none of them seemed to be anything that would really work out. And then some of the DMs were weird."

You're an astute person who's been around the internet for a while, dear reader. When she says "weird," I want you to take a second and guess the brand of "weird" being discussed here. It's very, very likely it's exactly what you think it is.

The Star Of 'The Golden Bachelorette' Has Already Courted Strange Behaviors

"I got d—k pics," Vassos admitted. "And I got people with foot fetishes. They wanted me to send them pictures of my feet and would pay me for it. One person offered to buy all the shoes that I wore on Golden Bachelor. It was scary. My kids were like, 'Give me your phone, mom. We're blocking all this.'"

I don't know what it is about the "anonymity" of the internet that makes people weird. It's as if people forget everything about common decency and go deep on their instincts and bad habits. Then again, it's too easy to find a "community" for even the worst possible mindsets. There's no such thing as "normal," but I wish we could reevaluate what it means to approach people in casual social scenarios.