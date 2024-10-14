'The Golden Bachelorette’ Star Guy Gansert Breaks Silence About Restraining Order

The Golden Bachelorette star Guy Gansert is breaking his silence after a former partner filed a restraining order against the reality star. Court records show that Gansert tried to physically threaten his ex three years ago.

The reality star has dealt with backlash. Taking to social media, Gansert addressed the elephant in the room. He wrote, "I would like to respond to articles about a personal matter from 2021. This was an unfortunate situation that occurred during an incredibly stressful time for me and my former spouse and was ultimately resolved when she voluntary dismissed her request for a protective order."

Gansert added, "Together we crafted a resolution that was agreeable to both parties. My ex-wife and I recently asked the court to seal her application for the protective order as we had hoped to maintain privacy for our family. But, I know that with being in the public eye comes responsibility.

He also wrote, "My ex-wife and I were married for 34 years and in that time had four children who we raised together and deeply love. The past few years have caused me to conduct a deep personal evaluation, and I will always continue to work to improve myself."

Guy Gansert Talks Restraining Order

He expressed his appreciation for the show.

He wrote, "I am so appreciative of The Golden Bachelorette and Bachelor Nation as well as my family, who have been exceptionally supportive during the most difficult times of my life. I am eternally grateful for them."

Back in 2021, an ex filed a restraining order against Guy for domestic violence. She alleged that he threatened her as she was leaving the Gym.

She said, "After disparaging me for some time and my now-boyfriend, he pointed his finger like a gun then 'shot' at me. He motioned like he was going to shoot me with his hand shaped like a pistol."

She also claimed that he had been harassing her and was prone to anger.

"If needed, I can provide text messages and a video of adverse party trespassing on my property when he was aware I was not home," the ex wrote.

The two eventually agreed on a "no-contact agreement."