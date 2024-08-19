‘The Godfather’ And 'Full House' Star John Aprea Dies At 83 As Fans Mourn

He's sleeping with the fish now. It's a sad day for fans of mobster films as well as classic sitcoms. The Godfather actor John Aprea has died at the age of 83.

Aprea portrayed the younger Salvatore "Sal" Tessio in the sequel The Godfather Part II. He actually passed away earlier this month, but news of his death just surfaced. From the sounds of things, Aprea passed away peacefully, which isn't something mobster characters in movies typically get to do. The actor died from natural causes while surrounded by his family and loved ones.

His manager Will Levine confirmed his passing in a statement to media. He celebrated the accomplishments of Aprea throughout his career. "I am very saddened by the death of Mr. Aprea," Levine told Fox News Digital. "He was an incredibly talented actor and loved by his friends. One of the classiest guys I knew."

An Italian immigrant in New Jersey, Aprea first landed a role in the 1960 Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. However, his work in The Godfather Part II cemented his legacy on screen. He took over the role of Tessio from Abe Vigoda. It was a part he initially felt nervous about and reached out to Vigoda for advice. Vigoda told Aprea, "I don't know what I did. Just have a good time, kid."

John Aprea And His Career

From there, Aprea's career was a variable bag of different crime shows, soap operas, and even sitcoms. He portrayed Alexander Nikos and also Lucas Castigliano on Another World. He also later played John Stamos' father on Full House and followed that up years later with the sequel Fuller House.

As far as his family goes, Aprea leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Betsy Graci, his daughter Nicole, and also his stepchildren Marika Parker and Valentino Graci. Following his passing, several fans took to social media to mourn his death.

One wrote, "Sad to hear about John Aprea's passing. His roles left a lasting impact, from The Godfather to Full House. He'll be remembered for his memorable performances."

Another wrote, "RIP John Aprea, 83, young Salvatore in The Godfather Part II. He was the dad of John Stamos's character on "Full" & Fuller House and, here, was sexy on Matt Houston."

Yet another wrote, "From the moment Lucas stepped out of the limo holding red roses and baby's breath and smiled at Felicia, I rooted for them. He was Felicia's best match, don't @ me. Thank you, John Aprea. RIP."