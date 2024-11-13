The George Strait Mount Rushmore - His Top 4 Songs of All Time

George Strait was one of the greatest superstars to ever come out of country music. His music effortlessly threads the needle between country authenticity and universal catchiness that could capture the hearts of America. The CMA Awards plan to honor his greatness with the 2024 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. There's few artists more deserving of it.

Consequently, I want to tackle some of his best songs ever. Surprisingly, as a guy who loves himself some random album cuts, the list compromises of four of his many hits. After some extensive mulling over the choices, here is the Mount Rushmore of George Strait songs.

The Top Four George Strait Songs of All Time

"Amarillo By Morning"

Nashville has been trying to make sense of why they adore Texas so much for decades now. Oftentimes, it can come from some utter strangers too. An Oklahoman or a Tennessean crooning about Texan culture like they're not just a full blown tourist. It bothers me as someone who has been blessed to experience a lot of culture. You can tell when someone is faking the funk. It takes a real Texan to be able to discern the differences and George Strait is the guy for the job.

A lot of what makes "Amarillo By Morning" so great lies within its musical tapestry. The wide blue sky, the light glow from the sun, the thick humidity, the great open plains, the breeze in the air. It all blooms in the wispy guitars or the strings howling in the intro. You can see the sea of cowboy hats at the county fair he sings about or the bull rider get up he'll don after breaking his leg in Santa Fe. It's one of Texas' great love songs, basking in the liberty that are the endless Texan roads.

"The Chair"

This was the last cut I made on the list, between this and "A Fire I Can't Put Out." The strings and the throbbing yearning are utterly contagious. However, I adore "The Chair" in the writing from Dean Dillon and Hank Cochran. It frames the song with George Strait as a regular at this bar, letting a woman know she's in her usual spot. However, it's a clever way to get her attention and spark a fling between the two of them. He works all the romantic beats, commenting on the music and making the most mundane interaction seem like the world stopped for a moment. All to curve back around and he sheepishly admits, "Oh, I like you too, and to tell you the truth, that wasn't my chair after all."

"Ocean Front Property"

Music can tend to fall on its face when it tries to be funny. Oftentimes, the songwriters get a little too wordy or overly explain a premise. By the time they finish, the punchline barely even registers anymore. It's a reason artists don't transition into comedy. However, George Strait does play a country goofball well.

"Ocean Front Property" embraces its inner cheesiness and commits fully to its own bit. It lies on George playfully lying about how he'd be just okay if he left this girl. He lays it on real thick and smug before flipping it back on her. If she doesn't think he's full of it, he's got some more dumb things to sell her. The imagery of an ocean front property in the desert is the kind of absurd punchline that only a goofy, oafish Texan could sell. You can imagine the giddiness on his face when he croons, "If you'll buy that, I'll throw the Golden Gate in free."

"All My Ex's Live in Texas"

Undoubtedly, the greatest George Strait song. It showcases his greatest qualities as an artist. This is his absolute funniest song, where he escapes the great state of Texas like a fugitive. Why? He can't even begin to risk running into one of his many exes. They get increasingly absurd too. Rosanna in Texarkana just wants him to "push her broom" and Eilieen in Abilene just thinks the world of him. Meanwhile, if he ends up in Galveston or Temple, he's got an insane woman and police are on the hunt for George. It's comical but not too crazy. You date a Texas woman and you'll learn well enough it isn't that far fetched.