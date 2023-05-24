Bam! Just like a punch from Rocky himself, Paramount+ is hitting us with a second season of The Family Stallone. Starring the legendary Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer, and their daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, this docuseries offers a VIP pass into their lives. And if you thought this was all about Sly, guess again!

The first season introduced us to Jennifer, Sly's wife, co-owner of the Serious Skin Care wellness brand, and savvy businesswoman. It also gave us some insight into what the Stallone sisters were up to. Sophia had been busy co-hosting the Unwaxed podcast with Sistine, who was also juggling her acting and modeling career as well as working on her first feature film. And let's not forget Scarlet, who was balancing college and an acting career at the time. She was recently spotted in Season 1 of Tulsa King alongside her dad. Oh, and did we mention the cameos? Both Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren made appearances throughout the first set of episodes.

Now, as the family returns, we don't know exactly what they'll be getting up to this time around, but you can be sure it'll be as intriguing as the first time around. No wonder Paramount+ gave a thumbs up for Season 2 just a week after the show's debut on May 17. The docuseries quickly shot to the top after it hit the streaming platform, breaking records as the No. 1 original reality series premiere on Paramount+. It's not just in the U.S. either, with the Stallone family making waves in Canada, Latin America, Brazil, the U.K, Australia and Italy.

So, set your reminders for every Wednesday as new episodes roll out. We don't know about you, but we're definitely ready to go another round with this family. Grab your popcorn, because this new season is likely going to be just as much of a wild ride as the first.

