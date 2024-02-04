The Family of Tammy Wynette's Fifth Husband Is Suing Showtime Over 'George & Tammy' Portrayal

The plaintiff alleges the series paints a "negative and disparaging portrayal" of George Richey.

The family of George Richey, fifth husband to late country superstar Tammy Wynette, is suing Showtime for the portrayal of Richey in the series, "George & Tammy." Billboard reports that in a case filed Jan. 31, the plaintiff alleges the series paints a "negative and disparaging portrayal" of Richey.

The case is being brought forth by Richey's widow, Sheila Slaughter Richey, and their daughter, Tatum Richey.

"The series depicts Richey as a devious husband who abused Wynette and Richey's prior wife, facilitated and encouraged Wynette's addiction to prescription painkillers, and engaged in financial and managerial manipulation of Wynette," writes Sheila's attorneys.

The case alleges that Showtime violated a 2019 settlement agreement with Wynette and Jones' daughter, Georgette Jones, which prohibits her from making "disparaging statements" about Richey. That lawsuit ended with Georgette allegedly singing a strict non-disparagement clause. "George & Tammy" was reportedly based on Georgette's 2011 memoir, "The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George."

"The defendant [was] specifically told, in a written letter delivered prior to the broadcast of the Series, that the Series was based on and featured disparaging information that was the ill-gotten product of Georgette's violation of the agreement," wrote lawyers for Richey's estate. "Nonetheless, Showtime chose to broadcast the Series anyway."

Todd McMurtry, Sheila and Tatum's attorney, further commented on the case.

"Showtime transformed George Richey into the villain of its story, raking in profits and views," McMurtry said. "Showtime unjustly benefitted from Georgette's violation of her prior contractual promise to never again disparage or encourage the disparagement of the Richey family."

Statements made by Georgette in her memoir allege that Richey contributed to Wynette's drug addiction, tried to separate Wynette from her friends and family, and he was indirectly responsible for Wynette's death. She also called their marriage "emotionally abusive," according to The Boot.

The TV series reportedly followed these narratives in the show through various scenes.

Showtime responded to the lawsuit in a statement to Billboard, saying, ""We see no plausible basis for any claim against SHOWTIME."

Wynette was married to Richey from 1978 until her death in 1998.