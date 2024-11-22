The Eagles Wanted ‘Hotel California’ To Feel Like Several Classic Movies

The song, "Hotel California" by the Eagles is so familiar that practically everyone knows the lyrics by heart. I like it because it has this surreal cascade of bizarre yet compelling images, one after another. What you may not be aware of is that the tune was inspired by some classic films as well as a renowned director.

Don Henley Shared The Genesis Of 'Hotel California' In A 2003 Interview

'The Magus' Was One Of The Central Inspirations For The Tune

Henley talked about the protagonist of Hotel California in an interview with The Uncool in 2003 via Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "We take this guy and make him like a character in The Magus, where every time he walks through a door, there's a new version of reality," Henley explained

Per the outlet, "The Magus was a surreal novel adapted into a cult classic movie in 1968."

The song was intended to be cinematic and other-worldly in tone and execution, Henley shared. "We wanted to write a song just like it was a movie. This guy is driving across the desert. He's tired. He's smokin'. Comes up over a hill, sees some lights, pulls in. First thing he sees is a really strange guy at the front door, welcoming him: 'Come on in.'"

'Hotel California' Also Has Echoes Of Films By Arthouse Director Federico Fellini

Henley Elaborated On That Point

Henley said the main character in the song "[w]alks in, and then it becomes Fellini-esque — strange women, effeminate men, shadowy corridors, disembodied voices, debauchery, illusion. Weirdness."

He confirmed that the Eagles deliberately colored outside the lines for this song, stretching their creative muscles in challenging new ways. Henley observed, "Steely Dan inspired us because of their lyrical bravery and willingness to go 'out there.' So, for us, 'Hotel California' was about thinking and writing outside the box."

The Eagles resisted doing the same thing over and over just for the sake of commercial success. On "Hotel California," they outdid themselves artistically. The song, steeped in a mystical, delirious haze, is a true masterpiece. It earned a Grammy in 1977 and remains one of the band's most iconic, scrutinized, and fondly-recalled tunes.