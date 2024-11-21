The Eagles Only Recorded 'Take It Easy' Because One Famous Rock Star Left It On The Dust Bin

There have been all kinds of famous flukes in the history of the entertainment world that led to unlikely successes. For instance, the song "Take It Easy" was a hit for the Eagles, Everybody recalls it to this day. But their recording of the song happened in kind of an unexpected way. Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, "The song was almost left in the dustbin of history." Now that would have been a shame and deprived us of a marvelous, everlasting tune from a terrific band!

Do You Remember Jackson Browne?

He Was The Songwriter Initially Responsible for 'Take It Easy'

Browne was a popular singer who had hits in the 1970s and 1980s. He began writing "Take It Easy," but did not complete it. That was not the demise of the song, though. In an interview with The Uncool in 2003 via Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Don Henley talked about it.

The Eagles' Glenn Frey Was Called 'The Lone Arranger'

Frey Approached Browne About The Partially-Written Song

Henley mentioned that band member Glenn Frey had a nickname, "The Lone Arranger." He had an ear for a good song and how the Eagles should sing it. He said, "Jackson had shelved 'Take It Easy' because he couldn't complete it, but it was Glenn who remembered the song from some time earlier and asked Jackson about it one day."

Frey reportedly told Browne that he liked the song. Browne admitted that he had reached an impasse while writing it and didn't go any further. Frey's mind was already racing. Per the outlet, "So he [Browne] played the second unfinished verse and I said, 'It's a girl, my lord, in a flatbed Ford, slowin' down to take a look at me.' That was my contribution to 'Take It Easy,' really, just finishing the second verse. Jackson was so thrilled. He said, 'OK! We co-wrote this.'"

'Take It Easy' Was Worth Saving

It's Still Memorable

The tune charted for almost three months and catalyzed a bunch of successes for them - and it all happened because one songwriter could not finish it.

A classic song was thus born, one that took its rightful place in the Eagles' canon. Just reading that one line in the paragraph above reminds me so strongly of them singing it!