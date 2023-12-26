The Chicks are saying goodbye to someone who was instrumental in the birth of their band: former and founding member, Laura Lynch. After news broke of Lynch's death in a car accident, the band — now made up of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer — took to social media to share their grief and condolences.

The post included a video of Lynch performing in the very early days of the band — presumably the early '90s — with fellow founding members Maguire, Strayer and Robin Lynn Macy. The band members added a heartfelt message that stresses Lynch's influence on the band.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks," they wrote. "We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light...her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time," they added.

Lynch passed away on Friday, Dec. 22, in a head-on collision near El Paso, Texas. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lynch was traveling east in her Ford F-150 when she was struck by Dodge Ram, whose driver was in the process of passing another car. She was 65.

The driver of the other car reportedly went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation of the accident is ongoing.

The band, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, was founded in 1989 with Lynch as their bassist. In 1992, Lynch became the lead vocalist after Macy's exit. Two years later, in 1995, Lynch was replaced by Maines as lead singer. The group went on to sign with Monument Records in 1997 and become The Chicks fans know today.