The Chicks Celebrate Olivia Newton-John With 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' Cover

During a Saturday night (Aug. 13) tour stop in Gorge, Wash., The Chicks celebrated the life and music of Olivia Newton-John by covering "Hopelessly Devoted to You," a soundtrack cut from the 1978 film Grease.

"I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 until 12," Natalie Maines said from stage. "I always wish I was Olivia Newton-John, so we worked up today at soundcheck an Olivia Newton-John song."

When performed live by the trio and its backing band, there's a smattering of twang added to a country-pop standard. And because of the Grease soundtrack's sustained popularity with listeners of all ages, the harmonies you'd expect came not from all three Chicks but from an audience scream-along with Maines.

Much of Newton-John's earliest success in America came as a country star. "Hopelessly Devoted to You" reached No. 20 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, making it the pop and adult contemporary sensation's highest-charting country song in two years.

"Hopelessly Devoted to You" Lyrics

Guess mine is not the first heart broken

My eyes are not the first to cry

I'm not the first to know

There's just no getting over you

I know I'm just a fool who's willing

To sit around and wait for you

But baby, can't you see there's nothing else for me to do?

I'm hopelessly devoted to you

But now there's nowhere to hide

Since you pushed my love aside

I'm out of my head

Hopelessly devoted to you

Hopelessly devoted to you

Hopelessly devoted to you

My head is sayin', "Fool, forget him"

My heart is sayin', "Don't let go

Hold on to the end", that's what I intend to do

I'm hopelessly devoted to you

But now there's no way to hide

Since you pushed my love aside

I'm outta my head

Hopelessly devoted to you

Hopelessly devoted to you

Hopelessly devoted to you