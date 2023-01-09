The Chicks are getting back onstage in 2023, and this time, they're heading to Las Vegas. On Monday, Jan. 9, the trio announced they will perform in Las Vegas for a short, six-show residency dubbed, The Chicks: Six Nights In Vegas.

The residency will take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in May of this year. The official dates are May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13.

"Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour," the Chicks said in a statement. "After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming."

"We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done!" they add. "There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this spring."

Advertisement

The Chicks' new Vegas stint adds to the growing list of artists who have been making temporary homes in Las Vegas with residencies. Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban both have 2023 residencies at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Additionally, Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks will also be hosting residencies in Vegas throughout the year.

The Las Vegas run of shows marks their return to the stage after their 2022 summer tour. The tour followed the release of their eighth studio album, Gaslighter, released in July 2020. The project was the first released by the trio since they dropped the word "dixie" from their band name in June 2020.

Tickets for The Chicks: Six Nights in Vegas go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10AM PT.

READ MORE: 17 Best Songs by The Chicks

Related Videos