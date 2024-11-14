The Chicks Fans Blast Trump Supporters For Using “Not Ready To Make Nice” On Social Media

It's safe to say that fans of The Chicks aren't ready to make nice when it comes to Trump supporters using the band's song on social media.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, "Not Ready To Make Nice" has become a bit of a rallying cry for conservatives on socials such as TikTok. They're using the song to suggest they're not ready to make nice with librals and Democrats following the presidential election.

It's a bit ironic then. Because, the Chicks recorded the song back in 2006 as the first single from their seventh studio album Taking The Long Way. The group recorded the song as a response to backlash they were getting from conservatives.

Lead singer Natalie Maines garnered flack for criticizing then-President George W. Bush for America's involvement in the Iraq War. She said she "ashamed that the President of the United States" was from Texas.

The Chicks Get Backlash

The group ended up garnering a good amount of backlash for the criticism. Radio stations even pulled their songs. Some fans destroyed the Chicks CDs. They essentially went on hiatus for several years before returning with this banger.

But a lot of The Chicks fans feel that Trump supporters don't have the right to use the song. Just take a look at the comment section TikTok.

One person wrote, "It's not your anthem and never will be. Another wrote, "You can claim it as a maga song and go on living the miserable life that you don't have to." Yet another wrote, "Maga always claims stuff they cannot do, grade school garbage."

Still, another person wrote, "Of course you do, y'all never are based in reality or respect other's wishes." And another wrote, "The chicks dont claim you. They are unapologetically liberal"

The hate just keeps coming. I mean check this out. One wrote, "I mean, you try always claim stuff that is actually directed right at you. It's hilarious. I mean you did it with Green Day. You're doing it with the chicks. It's really pathetic."

Very few fans agreed with the song being used in the context that it was being used in.