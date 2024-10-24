'The Brady Bunch' Almost Had A Revival But It Got Axed Due To Past Incident Involving Susan Olsen

The Brady Bunch almost returned to the airwaves. It got very close too, but unfortunately, a past incident involving Susan Olsen got the whole thing axed.

Olsen, who played Cindy on The Brady Bunch, recently spoke about cancel culture in Hollywood. She appeared on the WalkAway Campaign podcast. She said, "Something that I want known, because it's just another example of cancel culture and woke Hollywood and woke media."

According to Olsen, CBS approached the cast about a revival after the success of HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation. Olsen said things got pretty far. "We actually worked on it for about a year, we had a showrunner and a producer and we all had a hand in our characters. And that really interested me," she said.

The actor was very interested in seeing where her character Cindy was today.

"My character, Cindy, because she did do radio, and then I ended up doing radio, so she was a podcaster. Not quite as successful as Joe Rogan, but doing well, and a libertarian. Into animal rescue. A lot of stuff that's me," she said.

She said the new Brady Bunch Show would focus on the political differences between the different members of the family.

"I thought it was important that Cindy is a libertarian, and a little crazy," she said. "I was hoping to continue what Roseanne Barr had set out to do, which I really liked."

Olsen said, "Her reboot had a family with completely different political opinions, and in the end they all love and respect each other."

Susan Olsen On Revival

She continued, "I was hoping to be a little bit controversial on the show, I was going to be a libertarian podcaster. And OK, I am what I was going to portray. So what kind of a show would this be if I can't say anything that's controversial?"

However, CBS then contacted her and said that it had problems with her past. Her agent told her, "'There was some incident where you had a homophobic rant on the air and you were fired.' And I said, 'Oh, gosh, that old thing.'"

In 2016, Olsen got fired from her radio show, but Olsen called the remarks "fake news," saying, "I've been an ally to the gay community since way before it was cool." However, CBS also had issues with her comments on social media as well.

"They came up with 50 pages ... I stand by everything I said," Olsen also admitted.

She said the rest of the cast told her, "We're so sorry, but they won't budge. They just will not have you in this.'"

"'And I'm like, 'Wow. Wow. I've been canceled,'" Olsen said. "A role that I've played for over 50 years — I can't play it now, because I'm too dangerous."