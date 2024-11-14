The Bidens Are All Smiles And Practically Beaming In Photos With Donald Trump: Internet Reacts

The only one happier than Donald Trump about the way the election turned out seems to be surprisingly...Joe Biden. The president acted as a political opponent to Trump for much of the past four years. But just check out those photos below.

Both Joe and his wife Jill are all smiles while posing with Trump. While it's easy to fake a smile, these certain seem a bit too genuine. It's almost as if the Bidens are busting with joy. But why? Well, many felt that Biden was bitter after the Democratic Party forced him to resign his presidential reelection run for Kamala Harris.

Biden hasn't publicly said as much, but his actions seem to suggest it.

Joe Biden COULD NOT wipe that massive smile off his face while going around the White House with Trump today ?



Even JILL looks elated ?



Any more doubts on who he voted for? pic.twitter.com/s3Mewnpo4R — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 13, 2024

The internet had many thoughts about this meeting of minds. One wrote, "Even after SO many people said Jill Biden was sending a signal by wearing red to vote, she decided to wear red again today to meet President Trump Coincidence?"

Another commented, "Joe Biden can feel the joy to be unburdened by what has been." One person wrote, "Ole Joe is sending a clear 'fck you' to Kamala with this."

A fourth wrote, "I haven't seen Biden that genuinely happy in four years." A fifth wrote, "The Biden's are MAGA voters."

And finally, one person commented, "I'd love to see Trump and Biden go play that round of golf they talked about during the debate."

Trump On Biden Meeting

Meanwhile, what did they actually talk about? Trump spoke with New York Post about the meeting, calling it really good.

"You know, it's been a long, it's been a long slog," he said. "It's been a lot of work on both sides and he did a very good job with respect to campaigning and everything else. We really had a really good meeting."

The main two issues they focused on was the war in Ukraine as well as the war in the Middle East.

"I wanted — I asked for his views and he gave them to me," Trump told The Post. "Also, we talked very much about the Middle East, likewise. I wanted to know his views on where we are and what he thinks. And he gave them to me, he was very gracious."