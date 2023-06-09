The Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts Dads Actually Want

Nobody is harder to buy for than your dad. The man has everything, wants for nothing and is historically terrible at giving his kids any sort of direction when it comes to gift-giving. Finding something he'll actually like and use is hard enough as it is, but when you're in a time crunch, it can feel downright impossible.

If you're a little late to the game this year, don't panic. We have compiled a list of great last-minute gift ideas that any dad would be pleased as punch to receive on his special day. The best part? You can find these items in stores around town or order them online with next-day delivery.

Whether he's a techie, a sportsman, or just a regular ol' superdad, your dad deserves something special this Father's Day. Here are some of our top picks for last-minute gifts to send him.

1. Wilderness Mystery Book Set

If there's one genre of novels that seems to appeal to dads worldwide, it's crime fiction set in the great outdoors. Get him started with the first few installments of C.J. Box's Joe Pickett series or Cristine Carbo's novels set in Glacier National Park. Dad will love the descriptions of the wild and rugged landscapes, while the unsolved mysteries will keep him captivated until the last page. Bonus points if you add a fun bookmark to the mix!

2. Massage Gun

Is your dad always complaining about his back? Do him a solid and get him a massage gun. This nifty tool uses percussive massage therapy to provide deep tissue relief and help speed up muscle recovery. It has five speeds, and it's super quiet, so he can use it while watching TV or just relaxing on the couch. There are even different attachments to target various body parts like feet and necks.

3. Slip On Shoes

Perfect for the dad that likes to be comfortable and stylish, these Hey Dude Wally Loafers come with no pesky ties and a removable sole for easy washing. They're also super flexible, which makes them a breeze to pack. Available in a super-wide range of colors, these cozy loafers are bound to be your dad's new favorite shoe.

4. Docking Station

If you've got the kind of dad who loves to leave a trail of his things around the house, this wooden docking station will be a godsend. Not only does it keep all of his personal items in one place--and beautifully on display--but it also charges his phone and keeps his most treasured belongings secure. With storage slots for wallets, watches, sunglasses and more, this docking station is a sleek and functional way to get dad organized.

5. Freezable Beer Glasses

There's nothing dads love more than pouring themselves a cold one after a long day. Make sure Dad's beer stays ice-cold with this pair of 16-ounce freezable glasses. All he has to do is pop them in the freezer for a few hours and then pour in his favorite brew. The cooling gel insulation is designed to keep his beer at the perfect temperature without turning it into a frosty slushie.

6. Sun Hat

While they may complain about it every chance they get, dads are always out working in their yards. This Father's Day, make sure he stays protected from the sun while mowing the lawn or pulling weeds with this UPF 50 safari hat. It has an extra-wide brim to keep his face shielded at all times and moisture-wicking fabric to keep him cool and dry. It comes in a few different colors, so you can choose the one that best suits his style.

7. Mini Exercise Bike

If your dad is going a little stir-crazy working from home, this under-the-desk mini exercise bike is the perfect way to stay in shape while getting things done. He can pedal away without taking up too much space. You can even set it on top of the desk and use it as an arm cycle to target the upper body.

8. Cooler Backpack

If beach, boat, or lake days are on your dad's agenda this summer, this cooler backpack is a must-have. Its insulated lining keeps drinks cold for up to 20 hours, and it has two huge compartments so you can separate snacks and drinks. There are three additional pockets to hold all his essentials, and its waterproof lining will protect everything from the elements. Plus, it can hold up to 33 cans, so Dad can pack enough cold ones for himself and his buddies.

9. Travel Wallet

If your dad's wallet isn't tattered and barely hanging on by a thread, is he even your dad? Upgrade his old card holder with this slim, functional travel wallet. It has eleven slots for cards and a money clip for cash. Plus, it's RFID-blocking, so all his info will be secure from electronic pickpocketing. Choose from fourteen different colors to match his style.

10. Bluetooth Speaker

For the man who loves to jam out, this portable Bluetooth speaker is a great way to get the party going. Not only does it have a high-quality sound, but it also comes with a built-in light for some added ambiance. He can choose from warm yellow lights to natural dancing flames that will make his outdoor space look extra cozy.

11. A Yeti

It's a classic for a reason. These insulated travel tumblers are practically indestructible and can keep things cool for days. Every dad needs at least one of these 20-ounce mugs in his life, and with nearly 20 colors to choose from, you're sure to find one that will suit him perfectly. Add a cool sticker or decal of his favorite team to make the gift even more special.

12. Fishing Rod Organizer

If your dad is an avid angler, this fishing rod organizer will keep all of his gear organized and easy to transport when he's heading to the dock. It has five reel pouches and a super-large interior compartment for storing all the tackle and bait he needs. The shoulder strap makes it super easy to carry, while the extra side pockets can store other essentials.

13. Pickleball Set

It's time for Dad to get in on the pickleball craze. This set has everything he needs to join in the fun -- four paddles, four balls and a bag. The paddles are lightweight and have great grip, so they're perfect for those long afternoons on the courts. Pair this with a lesson or two if your dad is super new to the sport, and he'll be ready to go.