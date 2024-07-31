‘The Bachelor’ Alum Hailey Merkt Dies At 31, Cause Of Death Revealed

The Bachelor alum Hailey Merkt has died at the age of 31. The former reality star's passing has shocked both her friends and fans.

Merkt passed away following a battle with leukemia. In an Instagram post, her family confirmed that she passed away after a long fought battle.

They wrote, "It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets."

They continued, "She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives. Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey. ?"

They also thanked everyone, writing, "Thank you to everyone who supported Hailey during this difficult journey. We invite you to share your favorite memories of our dear Hailey, whether through a direct message or by posting them. Your stories and moments mean the world."

'Bachelor' Alum Passes Away

Meanwhile, Merkt's GoFundMe page confirmed that Merkt had passed away. The Bachelor alum was leukemia free in April 2024. However, the cancer came back."For a really bad situation with pretty low odds and a long time of pain, I am so thankful for the love and selflessness of everyone that has supported me," she wrote at the time.

She learned that her leukemia cells were moving fast. "Her first reaction was to say, 'I don't care about myself anymore, but I can't bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love,' " the update on her GoFundMe read.

In response to her passing, several Bachelor alum shared their condolences.

Season 21 alum Danielle Maltby said, "I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places ?forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world ... What a force my girl, rest easy ?? so much love to all your people."

Raven Gates, the runner-up of that season, added, "Oh my gosh!!! I'm so so sad to hear this ? I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey ? you'll never be forgotten."

Winner Vanessa Grimaldi commented, "Our beautiful girl!! This news broke me. You are such a light, your beautiful big smile will always be something I remember. Always. Rest easy, friend. Sending big hugs to your loved ones xoxo."