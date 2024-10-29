The Awkward Moment Taylor Swift's Stage Malfunctions During Singer's Performance

On Sunday, Taylor Swift was in the middle of a performance as a part of her Eras Tour when the moving platform on stage malfunctioned. Right in the middle of it.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Her performance relies on the platform moving around stage to complement the songs and the choreography. Videos online not only show the stalled platform, but the struggle and improvisation of Swift and her dancers to get around it.

Swift was in the middle of performing "Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?" from The Tortured Poets Department. She was supposed to sing on the platform as it ferries her around the stage. What would usually be a break from the dancing on the three-and-a-half-hour show became an exhausting obstacle.

She suddenly found herself stuck atop the platform.

Taylor Swift Has To Dance Around Malfunctioned Platform

Swift and her team had to improvise. It was alright for the singer, and she slunk from the platform and carried on moving in the general directions the platform should have taken her.

Her backup dancers, however, had a more pressing obstacle. They had to dance around the giant obstacle, ruining their choreography. Thankfully, they're trained professionals, and did their best to perform around the platform.

They managed to slink around the platform and walked down the stage to meet Swift in time for their choreography.

When her began to perform Down Bad, she had to completely improvise her performance. She decided for a more dramatic performance. On her knees and singing passionately to the audience, she would only get up and walk toward the front of the stage in the latter half of the song.

What could have been an utter disaster that stumped the show was saved through quick-thinking and disciplined performance skills. Swift and her team likely fooled unaware people into thinking nothing was wrong.

It turned out they didn't need the platform at all, and fans were quick to praise their efforts. "Taylor and her dancers handled that Roomba malfunction like pros! True performers!" says one.