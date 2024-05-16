The ACM Awards Start On Awkward Footing As Fans Blast The Lack Of Major Network Coverage

The ACM Awards are underway, and the event is off to a somewhat rocky start. During the pre-show of the event, a good chunk of eager fans realized the scope of the show's limited coverage. The ACM Awards can only be watched through Prime Video directly or through Amazon Music on Twitch, leaving a sour taste for many viewers.

Can’t get a major network anymore !? Speaks volumes…sad — Todd ?? Avenarius (@toddavenarius) May 16, 2024

Looks like Amazon made a bit of a miscalculation when deciding how to stream the awards show to ravenous country fans. Misinformed viewers are panicking left and right, either unable to find the show, or feeling as though such a limited pool of options only further "cheapens" things.

so can u not watch the acm awards if u don’t have prime video????? — dee ᵎᵎᵎ (@sturntv) May 16, 2024

People want to see Queen Reba, Amazon! Stop fooling around and give them what they want! The insanity ranges from network complaints, to general streaming confusion, all the way to technical difficulties.

So all I’m getting in the UK is this screen… has the show not started yet? pic.twitter.com/DxiOajs7fL — Liz Hollinghurst (@ech_1989) May 16, 2024

Fans are fighting for their lives. Chaos is running the internet streets as the ACM Awards draw near! Not to mention that simultaneously, Prime Video itself is fighting against its own currents regarding fan dissatisfaction.

Prime Video Is Vilified Not Just For The ACM Awards But For A Little Marvel Axing, Too

The SILK:SPIDER SOCIETY series would've seen Cindy Moon escape imprisonment as she searches for her missing family The series is no longer happening at Amazon and is being shopped to different companies (https://t.co/l78KoVD8rm) pic.twitter.com/L7PsB2XZfm — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) May 16, 2024

When it rains, it pours. Almost as if it was written in a dark comedy series, the ACM Awards is being drowned out by Prime Video's news that Silk: Spider Society has been bumped from the streamer's itinerary. When you make the Marvel fanbase angry, they tend to be loud.

NO!!!! WHAT SONY WHY CAN YOU JUST GIVE US WHAT WE WANT ???? — Jonathan gedeon (@Jonathangedeon5) May 16, 2024

"Loud" may be a bit of an understatement, actually. For context, I'm listening to the ACM Awards pre-show as I type this sentence. Queen Reba is excited to get things started and hopes the fans at home are equally hyped.

Well, I can't exactly "hear" the fans at home over everyone suddenly screaming about Silk getting canned by Prime Video/Sony. ...Although it is disappointing Silk won't be happening. It's certainly dampened my excitement for the ACM Awards, honestly.

Is there a whistleblower in Amazon who scheduled bad news for exactly the moment the ACM Awards pre-show was going on? It's a struggle out here in the trenches, folks, but everything's gonna be fine. I promise! (I can't guarantee anything.)