It's a little-known fact that in the mid-1800s, there was an influx of German immigrants to the United States that settled in the Texas Hill Country. They founded multiple small towns to preserve their heritage, and over the years, they became the perfect places for weekend getaways.

These four German towns in Texas are perfect for a road trip and will give you the chance to brush up on the German heritage that is part of our Texas history.

1. Fredericksburg

Named after Prince Frederick of Prussia, when it was founded in 1846, this town is around 80 miles west of Austin. Its Historic District is one of the National Register of Historic Places in Texas. It has the National Museum of the Pacific War, which offers WWII exhibits and a recreated combat zone. It is also known as the Nimitz Museum because it is located in the childhood home of Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz.

This German town is also home to many adorable bed and breakfasts and hosts some of the best Texas wineries, making it an ideal destination for special events like weddings, birthdays and bachelorette parties.

2. New Braunfels

Just 30 miles north of San Antonio, this small town was founded in 1845 by Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels. Most Texans know New Braunfels for their German festivals. Wurstfest is a sausage and beer festival held annually each November, and Wassailfest takes place in the historic downtown each December. Both events encourage visitors to dress up as they pay homage to the heritage of Germany that is still cherished in the town.

3. Boerne

Named for German author and publicist, Ludwig Börne, this small town was founded in 1849. One of the many attractions is "The Hill Country Mile," a walking path that follows River Road Park and the historic Main Street. Boerne, which is 15 minutes from San Antonio, is also home of the Cibolo Nature Center (CNC), which holds over 100 acres of Hill Country trails and wilderness.

4. Luckenbach

Luckenbach, Texas, is only 13 miles south of Fredericksburg. It is mostly known as being a popular venue for country music. The best time to visit is on the weekends when they host concerts in their dance hall and outdoor stage area. Though the town is small, it is a must-visit if you find yourself in the Texas hill country.

