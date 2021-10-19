The 12 Most Haunted Hotels in America

With Halloween just around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan a creepy trip to one of the most haunted hotels in America. Many of these historic hotels host regular ghost tours to the public, so you'll be positioned for an actual ghost sighting during your stay. But these stays are not for the faint of heart.

Do you have the guts to stay overnight in one of these 12 haunted hotels?

1.1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa in Eureka Springs, Arkansas

The Crescent Hotel was once a cancer hospital, and it is believed that many of the patients still haunt the grounds. A doctor lured in cancer patients under false pretenses claiming he had miracle cures and swindled people out of thousands of dollars. The death count was high, which is probably why the basement needed to be used as a morgue.

These days, there are countless eyewitness accounts of guests witnessing paranormal activity during their stay. The local ghosts will regularly make themselves known, especially in rooms 213 and 419.

2. Bourbon Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana

It only makes sense that one of the most haunted cities in the United States would make this list. While there are numerous hotels in the Crescent City that would qualify, the Bourbon Orleans is definitely one of the most notable. The building itself dates back to the 1800s, and it was once used as a beautiful ballroom before becoming a convent and orphanage.

Guests have claimed to witness apparitions of children and nuns which are believed to be spirits from a yellow fever outbreak during the orphanage days. There have also been reported sightings of a Confederate soldier who roams between the third and sixth floors.

3. La Fonda On the Plaza in Santa Fe, New Mexico

The La Fonda sits on the same grounds where an inn was built after Santa Fe was first established in the 1600s. It was one of the first businesses in town. John P. Slough, chief justice of the Territorial Supreme Court, is believed to haunt the grounds as he was shot to death in the lobby in 1867. There is also the ghost of a woman who was killed by a former lover on the night of her wedding who haunts the bridal suite.

4. The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado

The Stanley Hotel was founded by an inventor named Freelan Oscar Stanley. He was suffering from tuberculosis and hoped that the weather in Estes Park would help his health. He fully recovered and came back every summer until he decided to build a hotel that opened in 1909. The ghosts of Stanley and his wife Flora are believed to haunt the grounds, in addition to people who have worked at the hotel over the years as well as various children and pets.

Author Stephen King and his wife came to stay at the hotel for a weekend away from the kids but showed up on the last day of the season when everyone was checking out. The staff let them stay if they paid cash and they ended up being the only people in the entire hotel. As the story goes, King had a lucid nightmare that his son was being chased around the hotel. After waking up, King started laying the groundwork for his famous novel The Shining.

5. The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California

This historic hotel in the heart of Hollywood has had countless famous guests over the years. One of the most notable is Marilyn Monroe, who is believed to still haunt her old room, 1200. Many guests have claimed to see her in the mirror of her old suite. Actor Montgomery Clift is another active spirit in and around room 928. He is regularly heard practicing his trumpet or pacing the halls outside the room.

Read More: Map Shows the Most Haunted Places in the U.S.

6. Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina

This Asheville hotel has welcomed numerous notable guests over the years. In fact, F. Scott Fitzgerald even lived here for two years. But the most famous ghost to haunt the grounds is known as "the pink lady." No one knows how it happened, but a woman in a pink dress fell to her death from the fifth floor. The owner of the hotel was so creeped out by all of the ghost sightings he even brought in a paranormal investigator to help.

7. Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, Massachusetts

It's no wonder that a hotel in the same city as the infamous Salem witch trials would be a hot spot for the paranormal. Not only have guests claimed to see ghosts roaming the halls of the Hawthorne Hotel, but they have even seen furniture move. Two of the most haunted rooms in the hotel are 325 and 612, but the entire sixth floor is believed to be haunted by a woman who roams the halls.

8. Queen Anne in San Francisco, California

This Victorian mansion in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco is the most haunted hotels in the entire city. Mary Lake, the headmistress of the school that used to occupy the building, still haunts room 410. But there shouldn't be anything unsettling about seeing this spirit. Guests have claimed to feel Mary tuck them in at night, or they have returned to their room to find their suitcase completely unpacked.

9. Admiral Fell Inn in Baltimore, Maryland

This historic building dates back to the 1700s when seamen would stop in for lodging and the chance to engage with "ladies of the night." Over the years guests have seen sailors floating the halls, heard knocking on doors, flashing lights and more. Managers have even claimed to hear loud parties when the hotel was not occupied.

10. Hotel Chelsea in New York City, New York

Andy Warhol, Jimi Hendrix, Jack Kerouac and Stanley Kubrick are just a few notable guests that stayed at the Hotel Chelsea during its peak. It was the place to stay for artists and musicians but that didn't stop it from having a sordid past full of death. It's also where the Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious was arrested and charged with killing his girlfriend Nancy Spungen. Gerald Busby, a former employee, told Vanity Fair that death was almost a regular occurrence.

The hotel has been under construction for years with no news yet when it will be open for guests.

11. The Queen Mary in Long Beach, California

Not only one of the most haunted hotels, but The Queen Mary is believed to be one of the most haunted places in the world. This historic ship turned hotel is now welcoming guests into the notorious Stateroom B340 which will definitely give you a sleepless night. Guests have felt the sheets pulled off during the night, seen men standing in the room, awoken to a banging on the door and more. There were so many scared guests that for a while this room was completely closed off. But now you can scare yourself silly staying here overnight. The hotel even supplies a chest of goodies to enhance your experience including tarot cards, a Ouija board and a crystal ball.

12. Don CeSar Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida

A young man named Thomas Rowe built the Don CeSar as a tribute to the woman he loved, Lucinda. The couple had met in Europe but her family had forbidden the romance. As an homage to the opera, Maritana, the couple would meet secretly at a fountain and call each other Maritana and Don CeSar, characters from the opera. When Lucinda's parents dragged her back to Spain, Rowe returned to the United States heartbroken, continuing to try and reach his love. He built a replica of the fountain where they used to meet at the hotel. The stories say he only received one letter from Lucinda and after she died, all of his letters returned to him unopened. Now he continues to haunt the grounds of the Don CeSar, with guests claiming to see a man in a Panama hat who will disappear before their eyes.

