The 10 Eeriest Ghost Towns in America

The United States is full of abandoned mining towns from the 1800s that even in the 20th century maintained the original ruins and architecture. The current result is a glimpse into the past to see how people really lived in the Old West, but watch out, some of the towns are believed to be haunted.

These are 10 of the best American ghost towns you can visit today.

1. Bodie, California

This former gold mining town was closed down in the early 1900s when all non-essential gold mines were shut down during World War II. Located near the Nevada border, this ghost town is home to a Masonic Cemetery, as well as a mining museum with information on the process that peaked during the old gold rush days.

2. Kennecott, Alaska

This abandoned mining town is a National historic landmark. Once a company town under the Kennecott Copper Corporation, the town processed nearly $200 million worth of copper between 1911 and 1938. When supply diminished, Kennecott slowly emptied, eventually becoming abandoned.

3. Panamint City, California

According to Legends of America, this town was at once time known as "the toughest, rawest, most hard-boiled little hellhole that ever passed for a civilized town." Founded in 1872 after silver was found, this town lasted until The American Silver Corporation filed for bankruptcy in 1948. Now the town's ruins are part of Death Valley National Park.

4. Virginia City, Montana

This town was founded in 1863, following the discovery of gold. Virginia City boomed post Civil War until they went through all of the gold and over time it was abandoned. The town has been rejuvenated as an example of what a real town looked like in the Old West. Visitors can attend the Grand Victorian Ball in old-timey dress as well as witness the original buildings which have been certified by the Montana Historical Society.

5. St. Elmo, Colorado

This abandoned mining town is said to be haunted. The town closed down in the 1920s after multiple mines in the area failed. Supposed to be haunted by the Stark family that once kept things running, a fire in 2002 destroyed many of the original buildings. You can still stop by and witness the abandoned buildings that weren't damaged like the original schoolhouse and maybe even catch a glimpse of the ghost of Annabelle Stark who is believed to protect the town from vandalism or trespassing.

6. Goldfield, Arizona

Founded in 1893 with the creation of the historic Mammoth Gold Mine, this town is located on the historic Apache Trail. The town now gives tours with wild west shows that let you experience what the town must have been like in its former glory. Visitors get to pan for gold and even visit the general store in the original historic structure.

7. South Pass City, Wyoming

One of the most well-known western ghost towns in Wyoming, this was one of the historic stops near the Oregon Trail. In the late 1800s, it was a booming mining town for only two years before the gold started to dwindle. It tried to rejuvenate itself over the years, but eventually, everyone moved on. Many of the original structures are still there to witness on historical tours like the Carissa Saloon, the 1896 Smith-Sherlock Co. Store, and the Sweetwater County Jail.

8. Centralia, Pennsylvania

The first two mines opened in the mid-1800s and slowly over the years the town dwindled and faded away. In the 1960s the abandoned mines caught fire unground (believed to be from burning trash) and continue burning under the town to this day. Only a few families remain living in the town.

9. Nuttallburg, West Virginia

This now abandoned town was founded in the 1870s in association with the Nuttallburg mine. The Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad was built through the New River Gorge, right by town, which contributed to the town's success in coal mining. Eventually, it was closed down in 1958, and the National Park Service acquired the ruins of the town.

Located near Big Bend State Park, Terlingua is one of the most well-known ghost towns in Texas. Today you can visit to see the original decaying buildings and mine shafts as well as stop by the revitalized saloon which is fully operational.

This article was originally published in Feburary 2019.

