Texas Pastor Makes Emotional Plea For Return Of Son Who's Been Missing For Four Years

A Texas pastor is still looking for answers after his son went missing in 2020. He's made an emotional plea hoping the case might finally be solved.

In 2020, Jason Landry, a Texas State University freshman, went missing. Authorities located his wrecked car, but they didn't find Jason anywhere. What makes things even more mysterious is the car was in the opposite direction of where he was supposed to be heading.

Though authorities searched, they never found Jason. Fast forward nearly four years, and his father, a Texas pastor, is hopeful that they might find out what happened to him. "They don't even know if he's missing in the sense of a crime - or missing, and he hasn't been found," his father, Kent Landry, told Fox News Digital.

In December 2020, Jason left his San Marcos apartment. He was headed back home to Missouri City to spend the Christmas break with his family. Unfortunately, he never made it a mile from his apartment. Authorities found his abandoned car in Luling, Texas the next day.

Texas Pastor Wants Answers

It's been more than 1,266 days since the Texas pastor's son went missing. He's been counting the days since then. The Texas pastor and his family went to CrimeCon in Nashville to raise awareness about Jason's disappearance. "We pray and hope that law enforcement will find someone, or if there's any person who knows something, they come forward," he said. "They can do it anonymously or they can contact law enforcement to help give us answers in closure."

The Landry family have grown frustrated with the lack of answers, but the Texas pastor says investigators are overwhelmed. There are thousands of missing persons cases each year. Authorities found Kevin's wallet, clothes, and also his phone. However, the evidence didn't lead to any more answers.

"They've investigated everything that they have to hand," he said of the Texas Attorney General's Cold Case unit. "They're still willing to investigate more, do more, if it comes to light. But that's about where they stand...kind of in a holding pattern."

The family is currently offering a $20,000 reward for info about Kevin's whereabouts. "Make sure that you take time this summer to enjoy the little things with your kids," he wrote.